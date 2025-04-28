Swetha Vegesana’s furniture label blends Indian artistry with modern interiors

In an age where interiors often lean heavily on minimalism or mass-produced functionality, Swetha Vegesana, founder of Intent Made, is redefining luxury through storytelling and craftsmanship. Her latest collection, Crafted Alchemy, is a powerful tribute to traditional Indian artisanry—refined, reimagined, and reintroduced for the modern home.

“Crafted Alchemy is inspired by the intersection of heritage and modernity—where time-honoured techniques meet contemporary aesthetics. At Intent Made, we see traditional craftsmanship not as a relic of the past but as a living art form that can evolve,” says Swetha.

Drawing from centuries-old techniques such as wood marquetry, brass hammering, wood carving, and metalwork, the collection bridges generations of craft while pushing the boundaries of design. Each piece is handcrafted with the intention to preserve cultural roots while embracing a modern sensibility.