Swetha Vegesana’s furniture label blends Indian artistry with modern interiors

In an age where interiors often lean heavily on minimalism or mass-produced functionality, Swetha Vegesana, founder of Intent Made, is redefining luxury through storytelling and craftsmanship. Her latest collection, Crafted Alchemy, is a powerful tribute to traditional Indian artisanry—refined, reimagined, and reintroduced for the modern home.
“Crafted Alchemy is inspired by the intersection of heritage and modernity—where time-honoured techniques meet contemporary aesthetics. At Intent Made, we see traditional craftsmanship not as a relic of the past but as a living art form that can evolve,” says Swetha.
Drawing from centuries-old techniques such as wood marquetry, brass hammering, wood carving, and metalwork, the collection bridges generations of craft while pushing the boundaries of design. Each piece is handcrafted with the intention to preserve cultural roots while embracing a modern sensibility.
But this collection isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about storytelling through form, function, and texture. One of the standout pieces, The Dhara Partition, exemplifies this beautifully. “It started with a memory—the image of a child peeking from behind their mother’s sari, a moment full of innocence and discovery,” Swetha explains. The result is a partition that mimics the gentle drape of fabric in solid wood, its undulating form and layered marquetry capturing light and shadow to become a living, breathing presence in a room.
Balancing practicality with artistry
What makes Crafted Alchemy unique is its meticulous design process. “We work closely with artisans, understanding their methods and challenging them to adapt their skills in innovative ways,” she shares. This synergy of heritage technique and design innovation ensures each piece is not only a visual delight but also a tactile experience.
Balancing practicality with artistry is central to the collection’s philosophy. “Functionality is integral to our design approach. A piece must not only stand as a statement but also integrate seamlessly into contemporary living spaces,” Swetha notes. Whether it’s a cabinet with hammered brass accents or a carved bench featuring delicate inlay, every item is made to enrich the space it inhabits—visually, emotionally, and practically.
Price starts at Rs 1,85,000. Available online.
