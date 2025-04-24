Maison Du Luxe unveils Facette Collection—A bold fusion of art

In the ever-evolving world of interiors, where furniture becomes more than mere function and transforms into art, Maison Du Luxe continues to carve its own niche—one rooted in heritage, yet always looking ahead. The luxury design house, with its origin in painting earthen pots and refurbishing furniture back in 1983, has spent over four decades refining the balance between beauty and purpose. Today, that journey finds a bold new expression in the form of the Facette Collection—a striking assemblage that dares to ask—What if furniture could offer a new perspective with every glance?
A visual experience
“Facette is about storytelling through design. We wanted each piece to evoke emotion, spark curiosity, and offer a fresh visual experience from every angle. It’s furniture that communicates—it doesn’t just sit in a room, it transforms it,” says Archna Agarwal, designer, the Facette Collection, Maison Du Luxe.
At first glance, the Facette Collection dazzles with its angular forms, layered textures, and audacious palette. But beneath the bold aesthetics lies a deeper narrative—one of thoughtful craftsmanship, technical mastery, and emotional resonance. Each piece is built to provoke and comfort in equal measure.
“What excites me most is this idea of duality. These are both striking and subtle, contemporary yet rooted in timeless design. It’s about that balance—that quiet confidence,” she says.
The collection draws its name from the French word facette, meaning facet or angle, and true to its moniker, each creation reveals something new from every perspective. A console might appear minimal from the front, but a shift in angle unveils intricate inlays and unexpected shadows. Chairs that seem sculptural in silhouette surprise with ergonomic comfort.
“We design with movement in mind. How light plays on surfaces, how shadows shift through the day—these elements are integral to how the pieces feel in a space. It’s kinetic, almost like the furniture is alive,” says Archna.
The collection is designed with versatility at its core. From luxurious residential interiors to high-end hospitality projects, Facette adapts to its environment without losing its identity. Whether it’s a bold statement sofa anchoring a penthouse or an elegant side table elevating a reading nook, each piece is a chapter in a broader story of design excellence.
As interiors become more personal and expressive, the Facette Collection arrives as a timely reminder that furniture can do more than fill a space—it can define it. It is for those who seek depth in design, who appreciate the tactile beauty of fine materials, and who understand that great interiors are built on the details.
“At the end of the day, it’s about creating experiences. We want people to live with these pieces, to feel inspired every day. That’s the magic of Facette—it grows with you,” she signs off.
Price on request. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin