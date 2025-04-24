Maison Du Luxe unveils Facette Collection—A bold fusion of art

“What excites me most is this idea of duality. These are both striking and subtle, contemporary yet rooted in timeless design. It’s about that balance—that quiet confidence,” she says.

The collection draws its name from the French word facette, meaning facet or angle, and true to its moniker, each creation reveals something new from every perspective. A console might appear minimal from the front, but a shift in angle unveils intricate inlays and unexpected shadows. Chairs that seem sculptural in silhouette surprise with ergonomic comfort.

“We design with movement in mind. How light plays on surfaces, how shadows shift through the day—these elements are integral to how the pieces feel in a space. It’s kinetic, almost like the furniture is alive,” says Archna.