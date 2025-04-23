myTrident launches sustainable luxury home collection with Shivan & Narresh

In a world where home is more than just a place—it's a reflection of self, mood, and lifestyle—myTrident is setting a new benchmark for luxury living with the launch of LUXEHOME, its premium home décor segment. Introduced under the umbrella of the Trident Group, with LUXEHOME myTrident aims to fuse timeless design, comfort, and sustainability into a refined living experience.
“Our vision was to blend India’s rich heritage of age-old craftsmanship with modern, sustainable practices. It’s designed for a new generation of discerning Indian consumers who seek both elegance and eco-consciousness in their home spaces,” says Gautam Kumar of myTrident.
From plush bath linens to sumptuously soft bed sheets, the collection introduces a new narrative in home living—one that celebrates mindful indulgence. Standout materials include cotton bamboo, Egyptian lyocell, and Turkish cotton, each carefully chosen for its environmental footprint and luxurious feel. The range includes 600 TC 100 per cent cotton bedsheets, Egyptian cotton lyocell blends, and indulgent 800 GSM Turkish towels that deliver both function and finesse.
Redefining luxury
“Our goal was to redefine luxury not just as an aesthetic, but as a multi-sensory, immersive experience. We want each piece to feel like a gentle pause—a moment of calm elegance in a fast-paced world,” Gautam adds.
Further elevating this vision is the brand’s second collaboration with iconic designer duo Shivan & Narresh, known for their bold prints and contemporary narrative. Their curated line for LUXEHOME brings fashion’s edge into the home, transforming everyday textiles into statement pieces.
“With this collaboration, we wanted to explore the intersection of fashion and lifestyle—where textiles can both function and inspire. The designs channel contemporary artistry while staying rooted in comfort, bringing dramatic flair to modern interiors,” share Shivan & Narresh.
Among the standout collections is Monochrome Mystique, a sophisticated mix of old-world charm and modern craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from vintage architecture and timeless motifs, the designs reflect a reverence for the past while remaining grounded in the now.
“Monochrome Reverie was a key influence—a visual story where heritage meets innovation. It’s about evoking nostalgia through design, but with the tactile and visual comfort that today’s homes demand,” says Gautam.
What makes this new launch truly special is its commitment to sustainability without compromising on opulence. The collection has been entirely designed in-house by myTrident’s product experts, who have woven functionality, aesthetic precision, and mindful production into every thread.
Price starts at Rs 4,000.
Available online.