myTrident launches sustainable luxury home collection with Shivan & Narresh

In a world where home is more than just a place—it's a reflection of self, mood, and lifestyle—myTrident is setting a new benchmark for luxury living with the launch of LUXEHOME, its premium home décor segment. Introduced under the umbrella of the Trident Group, with LUXEHOME myTrident aims to fuse timeless design, comfort, and sustainability into a refined living experience.

“Our vision was to blend India’s rich heritage of age-old craftsmanship with modern, sustainable practices. It’s designed for a new generation of discerning Indian consumers who seek both elegance and eco-consciousness in their home spaces,” says Gautam Kumar of myTrident.