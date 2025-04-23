Smoke Lab Wear’s monochrome edit is all about movement and mindfulness

Fashion is often driven by fleeting trends, but Smoke Lab Wear breaks the mould by introducing its latest collection—an effortlessly cool blend of comfort, inclusivity, and mindful design. Founded by Sanya V Jain, the label embodies a design philosophy where clothing becomes a seamless extension of the individual.
“We were inspired by the effortless confidence of the modern individual—someone who values comfort without compromising on style. This collection is about garments that move with you, that adapt to your life, whether you’re heading to a meeting, catching up with friends, or just enjoying your own space,” shares Sanya.
The collection features relaxed-fit trousers, ultra-soft T-shirts, and cosy jackets, all rooted in a monochromatic black-and-white palette. Far from basic, the dual-toned approach is purposeful. “Black and white isn’t just a colour choice—it symbolises clarity, contrast, and timeless elegance. It allows the structure and fabric of each piece to take center stage,” says Sanya.
Soft, flowing lines give the garments a laid-back grace, offering versatility for styling across occasions. With silhouettes that flatter all body types and thoughtfully chosen organic textiles, the brand commits to wearability and sustainability in equal measure.
“We see every design as a canvas for personal expression. Our pieces are designed to be lived in, not just worn. They’re meant to mold into the wearer’s identity, not the other way around,” Sanya explains.
Inclusivity lies at the heart of the collection. “Fashion should empower, not exclude. Our designs embrace all shapes and sizes through fluid cuts, adjustable details, and fabric choices that prioritise movement and ease,” she adds.
As an extension of the lifestyle ethos behind Smoke Lab Vodka, this fashion line celebrates individuality and relaxed sophistication.
Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, this new collection invites you to do so with intention—and with ease. It’s fashion that doesn’t shout, but speaks volumes.
Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available online.
