Western clothing wear label Advait’s trans-seasonal 2025 collection celebrates the delicate balance between black and white

The last time we spoke to designer Advaitha Ravishankar was two years ago when she first introduced us to her label, Advait — a brand on a mission to bridge the gap between fine art and fashion. At the time, she had just launched her latest collection, Indo-Western: Vol 1, tapping into the growing demand for Indian clothing with a Western twist.

Since then, the Mumbai-based label has not only expanded to North America and UAE but has also unveiled a series of contemporary collections that have caught the eye of Bollywood’s finest, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur and Genelia Deshmukh, among others.