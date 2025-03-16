The new prêt collection by Tarun Tahiliani brings a Maldivian holiday to life with island-inspired ensembles

Each theme within Languid Summer tells a story. Sitara emerges as a celestial muse, with shimmering embroidery and structured drapes evoking the enchantment of stardust. “Sitara plays with celestial motifs through delicate threadwork, where embellishments mimic the softness of stardust,” he adds. Zartaar pays homage to kashida embroidery, reinterpreted in soft neutrals and deep jewel tones, seamlessly blending Kashmiri artistry with contemporary silhouettes.

“Craft is what roots us. It’s our DNA. But the challenge has always been to modernise it — make it feel contemporary, relevant and effortless. We’ve reinterpreted Kashmiri kashida embroidery in Zartaar, where the intricate needlework is seamlessly integrated into sharp, sculpted silhouettes,” Tarun says.