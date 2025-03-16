The new prêt collection by Tarun Tahiliani brings a Maldivian holiday to life with island-inspired ensembles

During Tarun Tahiliani’s recent getaway to the Maldives, the vast blue of the ocean, the effortless luxury of Kuda Villingili and the way the natural world shaped the landscape left a lasting impression on him. “After the long, dark winter of political shifts and global uncertainty, I wanted to create something that felt like a breath of fresh air — a return to ease, fluidity and a lightness of being. That sense of uninhibited movement, of silhouettes that flow like the sea, of embroidery that catches the light like rippling water — that was the genesis of Languid Summer,” the designer recalls. The SS ’25 luxury prêt collection embraces indulgence, but in a way that feels weightless, effortless and completely in sync with the rhythm of life today.
For Languid Summer — designed for holidays, destination weddings and global celebrations — it was about striking that perfect balance, where structure and drape exist in harmony. “Fabric is always at the heart of everything we do. We’ve worked with the finest silks, georgettes and lightweight organzas, blending them with airy chikankari, fine tulle and our signature draped jerseys,” Tarun reveals. The idea was to have pieces that sculpt the body but also move with an inherent lightness. “Our textiles are engineered to feel luxurious yet weightless, ideal for the modern Indian woman who wants to look impeccable but never constrained,” he elucidates.
Each theme within Languid Summer tells a story. Sitara emerges as a celestial muse, with shimmering embroidery and structured drapes evoking the enchantment of stardust. “Sitara plays with celestial motifs through delicate threadwork, where embellishments mimic the softness of stardust,” he adds. Zartaar pays homage to kashida embroidery, reinterpreted in soft neutrals and deep jewel tones, seamlessly blending Kashmiri artistry with contemporary silhouettes.
“Craft is what roots us. It’s our DNA. But the challenge has always been to modernise it — make it feel contemporary, relevant and effortless. We’ve reinterpreted Kashmiri kashida embroidery in Zartaar, where the intricate needlework is seamlessly integrated into sharp, sculpted silhouettes,” Tarun says.
Bahaar celebrates renewal, characterised by layered florals, poetic textures and an inherent sense of freshness. Meanwhile, Nafees embodies understated opulence, defined by structured sophistication in champagne, ivory and soft aquas. Together, they form a narrative of effortless luxury and refined craftsmanship.
“We’ve layered textures and drapes to create depth — sometimes through hand-pleating, sometimes through translucent overlays — so that the pieces have dimension and movement. It’s about honouring tradition, but in a way that fits effortlessly into global wardrobes today,” the designer explains.
The essence of this edit is colour! “Hues are an emotion: it sets the mood. The design process for this luxury prêt edit began with the ocean — deep blues, soft aquas and shimmering ivories reminiscent of waves crashing on the shore. From there, the exploration extended to contrasts — soft neutrals that feel like a second skin, deep jewel tones that exude regal elegance and metallics that catch the light with every movement,” the couturier reveals.
Shop for sculpted draped gowns that hug the body beautifully, breezy kaftans that move like a dream, tailored jackets with intricate embroidery, pre-draped saris that make an impact with minimal effort and lehengas that exude refined glamour. “In Zartaar, the kashida embroidery takes centre stage with layering and architectural cuts. Bahaar plays with floral patterns — soft, painterly blooms that cascade across flowing fabrics. And Nafees is all about subtle grandeur — pearlescent sheens, moonlit textures and embroidery so delicate that it almost looks like a whisper against the skin,” he states.
The collection is expansive, boasting over 50 statement pieces, each crafted to transition seamlessly from destination weddings to global celebrations. “We’ve done layering through a mix of sheer fabrics over opaque bases, embroidered overlays that add intricacy without weight and pleating techniques that bring structure without stiffness. The idea is to have garments that feel dynamic — as if they evolve with the wearer’s movement. Nothing should feel flat. Even a simple drape should have an element of surprise — perhaps a shimmer that catches the light or an unexpected detail that only reveals itself up close,” Tarun concludes.
₹39,900 onwards. Available online.