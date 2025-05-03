Anita Dongre’s new summer edit is a gentle celebration of growth, stillness and the rhythm of nature

Inspired by the renewal of the natural world, designer Anita Dongre introduces Vaana, a spring-summer 2025 couture collection that celebrates the poetry of nature inter twined with India’s rich textile heritage and artisanal crafts.

“I’ve always found comfort in green spaces; even our workspace in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, is designed to feel open and surrounded by nature, with indoor-outdoor areas that let you breathe. That connection has always been important to me and it naturally found its way into the collection. I kept returning to the image of a forest in bloom — quiet, alive and healing — and that feeling slowly shaped Vaana,” Anita begins.