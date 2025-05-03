Anita Dongre’s new summer edit is a gentle celebration of growth, stillness and the rhythm of nature

Inspired by the renewal of the natural world, designer Anita Dongre introduces Vaana, a spring-summer 2025 couture collection that celebrates the poetry of nature inter twined with India’s rich textile heritage and artisanal crafts.
“I’ve always found comfort in green spaces; even our workspace in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, is designed to feel open and surrounded by nature, with indoor-outdoor areas that let you breathe. That connection has always been important to me and it naturally found its way into the collection. I kept returning to the image of a forest in bloom — quiet, alive and healing — and that feeling slowly shaped Vaana,” Anita begins.
The new edit captures the fluidity of rivers, the delicate bloom of spring and the serenity of an untouched forest. “Nature has always had a way of finding space in my work, but this time it guided every choice — from the movement of fabric to the embroidery. The silhouettes are easy and light, like a breeze through leaves. You’ll see floral and forest-inspired details, drawn from long walks, changing skies and soft summer mornings. The use of hand-painting and the softness in the silhouettes make this edit stand out,” the designer reveals.
This collection brings to life the 400-year-old art of hand-painted pichhwai and Anita Dongre’s signature gota patti embroidery. “We’ve worked with some incredibly skilled artisans to bring this collection to life. Techniques like hand-painted pichhwai, interspersed with gota patti are part of our larger effort to preserve traditional craft. The motifs are drawn from the harmonious ecosystem of the forest. Each one is hand-drawn and thoughtfully placed to allow the fabric to flow naturally,” she shares.
Vaana offers a mix of summer bridal and occasion wear, including lehenga sets, saris, kurtas and some contemporary dresses and sets too. “We’ve chosen fabrics that feel soft on the skin and reflect the summer light beautifully. Think silks, chiffons and organzas. The colours are all pulled from nature, leafy greens, soft pink and earth tones. I wanted the palette to feel calming,” the couturier concludes.