Met Gala 2025: Iconic red carpet looks by Prabal Gurung and what can be in store this year

Who is Prabal Gurung and what sets him apart?

Designer Prabal Gurung travelled across the globe and learnt the crux of fashion before pursing it academically and finally opening his own label Atelier Prabal Gurung. Over the years, his name, fame and unique designs have won the hearts of many celebrities and highly influential personalities across the globe. From dressing heads of States like former First Lady Michelle Obama to UK royalty Kate Middleton, he has done it all. We cannot miss the queue of Indian celebrities who have worn his designs right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and of course the Met Gala and Cannes goers like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and others.

From Bollywood, to Hollywood, politics to sports, comedians to musicians he has dressed them all. His cultural influence is such that now he gets multiple invites to the Met Gala with a regular four –five designs by him on the Red Carpet. With the 2025 Met Gala preparations in full swing we anticipate how will he dress celebrities this year and which Indian celebrity can be seen walking in his designs. But before that, we recap some of his iconic looks and try to predict what the fashion world can expect from him at Met Gala 2025.