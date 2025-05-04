Met Gala 2025: Iconic red carpet looks by Prabal Gurung and what can be in store this year

American Woman! That was the theme of the first Met Gala he had attended 15 years ago. Did the world of fashion then have any idea that this Nepalese- American fashion designer would become a constant muse of the Met Gala goers in the years to come? Probably Not! And yet, he is! The name Prabal Gurung features in the A-list of fashion designers when celebrities decide on their Met Gala looks. From being excited to even receiving one invite from the Met Gala organizers in 2010 to now having multiple invites regularly and even becoming the choice for several celebrities to make their debut wearing his designs, he has come a long way. As Met Gala 2025 is round the corner and fashionistas around the globe wait with bated breath as to what he would design for the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style on May 5, here’s a look at some of the best looks by him and what signature Prabal Gurung touch can we expect on the Red Carpet this year.
Designer Prabal Gurung travelled across the globe and learnt the crux of fashion before pursing it academically and finally opening his own label Atelier Prabal Gurung. Over the years, his name, fame and unique designs have won the hearts of many celebrities and highly influential personalities across the globe. From dressing heads of States like former First Lady Michelle Obama to UK royalty Kate Middleton, he has done it all. We cannot miss the queue of Indian celebrities who have worn his designs right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and of course the Met Gala and Cannes goers like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and others.
From Bollywood, to Hollywood, politics to sports, comedians to musicians he has dressed them all. His cultural influence is such that now he gets multiple invites to the Met Gala with a regular four –five designs by him on the Red Carpet. With the 2025 Met Gala preparations in full swing we anticipate how will he dress celebrities this year and which Indian celebrity can be seen walking in his designs. But before that, we recap some of his iconic looks and try to predict what the fashion world can expect from him at Met Gala 2025.
Glam and drama on point
Met Gala is all about glamour, elegance, catching the theme and drama; and Gurung has caught up with them all. Celebrities who walk the red carpet in his pieces, trust his mind to come up with beautiful, comfortable and undeniably head turning statement pieces which will be the talk of the fashion world for quite some time. Ashley Park’s 2022 Met Gala in an upcycled neon pink Mikado corset with black and white ostrich feather skirt suspended from Button detailing along with a long neon pink trail and large off shoulder bows made her dazzle throughout the night. Camila Cabello's 2022 look with white silk duchesse satin choli gown made her look calm and pristine. But the highlight of the gown was the hand-draped skirt suspended from the bodice with delicate floral bias which almost resembled an upturned bouquet with its interior complete with hand-cut and hand printed flowers. Apart from his red carpet looks also, several times the wow factor has resonated in his own collection drops. So, the world waits to see his fusion, sustainability and custom-made magic again.
The colour Black
What is interesting in most of Gurung’s Red Carpet looks is the use of a solid colour palate and stretching it to utmost two colours with definitely quite some use of the colour black. But, he had previously dressed Isha Ambani for the Met Gala in 2023 in a full black satin crepe sari which was hand embroidered with thousands of crystals and pearls towards the edges. Emma Watson too in her 2013 appearance at the Met Gala wore a black gown for the theme Punk: Chaos to Couture. With the Met Gala 2025 theme tracing the evolution of Black Fashion, we cannot help but wonder what role the colour will play in his designs this time.
Sexy Shoulders
The man of the hour knows how to accentuate the shoulders with some high-voltage fashion upgrades. Whether it’s a one-shoulder sculpted gown or one sided cape drop, it draws attention to the upper half of the body. He cleverly uses different fabrics to make them stand out and unique. One cannot forget Mindy Kaling at the Met Gala 2022, wearing a lilac pleated silk-chiffon gown which majorly attracted eyeballs for its hand-cut florets placed on the shoulder. This Met Gala, once again, with numerous trends all over, it is an anticipation of what Gurung has to offer.
Sartorial Sleeves
True to Gurung’s style of blending fashion from the Orient and West, his sleeve designs, the presence or absence of it adds oomph to the glamour of the whole look. Not only do celebrities wear these outstanding pieces on the Met Gala red carpet, but also in many other ceremonies. Beyonce had once opted to go all white with a silk cotton hand pleated plisse sari bodysuit and paired it with a cotton silk kurta blouse and dhoti pants. This ensemble from his Spring Summer 2024 collection had loose balloon and ruffled sleeves, which set her look apart.
Maria Sharapova’s look for the 2024 Met Gala cannot be missed. Those larger-than-life off-shoulder rosettes completed her look with grace and excitement. But wait, innovation begins when its just not the sleeves anymore, but the hands itself covered in duchess satin gloves complementing the look and the absence of what we understand as sleeves in common parlance from Quinta Brunson’s 2023 Met gala look, that showcases the genius mind of Gurung. Thus, what’s up his sleeves this time is an interesting facet the fashion guards will keep their eyes on.
The slit story
No work of Gurung is complete without some fashion drama on the red carpet. His thigh high slits became a rage. Deepika Padukone who made an appearance at the Met Gala wearing his design in the year 2018, caught everyone’s attention. A sculpted red gown with thigh high slit and one-shoulder drama with a long flowy train was enough to garner attention. In the same year Hailee Steinfeld wore a white silk crepe gown, again with thigh high slit. Other celebrities who followed the same silhouette were Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham. Kiara Advani, who made her debut at the Cannes last year also opted for a Prabal Gurung couture during a photoshoot, a crepe ivory satin dress, and guess what was in common? Thus, one can safely decipher that thigh high slits are a signature Gurung design and the Met Gala 2025 is ready to see some of it.