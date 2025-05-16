German luxury brand Maybach opens its first exclusive boutique in India, at Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia

Maybach, the name synonymous with regal automobiles and timeless accessories, has long stood as a beacon of excellence in engineering, design and craftsmanship. From its origins in early 20th-century Germany to becoming a global symbol of luxury, the brand has transcended the world of automobiles to craft a lifestyle legacy. With its Icons of Luxury line boasting fashion and lifestyle products, handmade from exquisite materials, the global label distils its design ethos into exquisite accessories that capture the same attention to detail.
Maybach's first exclusive boutique in India
Now, this line ventures into India, making a grand debut as Maybach – Icons of Luxury, it has launched its first exclusive boutique in the country at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. Located on the Upper Ground Floor of the city’s newest and most premium shopping destination, the store is a treasure trove for luxury enthusiasts, with eyewear stealing the spotlight. “Bengaluru was a natural choice for our first boutique — it’s a young, open-minded and tech-savvy city. With a brand-new mall offering new opportunities, this city offered the perfect foundation to build our vision from the ground up,” reveals founder Wolfgang Thelen.
Gold and diamond embellished eyewear
You know it’s luxury when the pieces feature 18K solid gold frames and diamond embellishments. But the boutique offers far more than just statement specs. Spearheaded by Eternity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, with GKB Opticals as franchise partner, this boutique marks a significant milestone in Maybach’s global expansion. “We originally come from the eyewear industry, where customers can expect only the finest materials and impeccable handcrafted quality — a hallmark that extends across all our products. Whether it’s a writing instrument like a fountain pen crafted from sterling silver or solid gold or our apparel collections. For India, we are introducing specially tailored and customisable products,” he shares.
Shop for bags and clothes
The boutique also houses handcrafted leather bags, signature leather keyrings, premium caps, sophisticated cufflinks and a selection of apparel that mirrors the brand’s quiet luxury aesthetic. Fashion lovers will discover sweatshirts, jackets, knitwear, gilets and polo shirts from curated drops like the Driver’s Choice Collection, The Desire Collection and Unexpected Moments. And for those who appreciate luxury stationery, the label’s range of fountain pens, rollerball and ballpoint pens is also sure to impress.
₹10,000 onwards. At Hebbal, Bengaluru.