German luxury brand Maybach opens its first exclusive boutique in India, at Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia

Gold and diamond embellished eyewear

You know it’s luxury when the pieces feature 18K solid gold frames and diamond embellishments. But the boutique offers far more than just statement specs. Spearheaded by Eternity Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, with GKB Opticals as franchise partner, this boutique marks a significant milestone in Maybach’s global expansion. “We originally come from the eyewear industry, where customers can expect only the finest materials and impeccable handcrafted quality — a hallmark that extends across all our products. Whether it’s a writing instrument like a fountain pen crafted from sterling silver or solid gold or our apparel collections. For India, we are introducing specially tailored and customisable products,” he shares.