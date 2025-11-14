Designer Mehakk Jain brings fairytales to the runway with her Enchantment collection

Mehakk has used fabrics like silk organza and Chanderi, naturally dyed with sappan wood and Indian madder, staying true to her brand’s eco-conscious craftsmanship. The garments exude femininity and grace.

“This collection is an expression of my love for fairytales and an ode to the world of whimsy. It translates the magical fairytale atmosphere into romantic silhouettes, floral embroidery, and ombré shades,” she shares.

“The fairy-core aesthetic is a blend of whimsical and nature-inspired elements. I translated this inspiration into textiles through embroidery, colour, and silhouettes—flowing skirts, lightweight jackets, and structured corsets that represent both romance and strength, mirroring fairy-like grace,” she explains.

Glass beads were used in the collection for their light-reflecting quality, making the garments sparkle. “These glass beads are meticulously embroidered by hand. Their subtle sheen and 3D texture elevate even a simple floral motif and add a touch of magic to any silhouette,” she says.

By carefully selecting fabrics such as silk organza and silk Chanderi—both lightweight and sheer—the designer achieved garments that balance structure and grace. Silk organza, in particular, creates a delicate effect reminiscent of fairy wings.

“Each piece stands beautifully on its own and can elevate even the simplest outfit into something more whimsical. Every ensemble has been curated so that pieces can be interchanged and still look cohesive,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress