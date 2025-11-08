Contemporary minimalist menswear debuts in India with The Quiet Edit collection

TZÁR, a contemporary lifestyle brand, makes its official debut in India with a refined menswear collection that reflects a philosophy of minimalism and quiet luxury. Founded by Shalini and Vaibhav Singh, the brand fuses modern tailoring with artisanal craftsmanship to deliver clothing and accessories that are thoughtfully designed and impeccably constructed. The very name of the brand’s debut collection—The Quiet Edit—resonates with this philosophy.
“We were inspired by a desire to fill a void in the market for thoughtful, intelligent menswear that prioritises confidence over conspicuous branding. We saw a growing demand for a style that is less about fleeting trends and more about personal authenticity and timeless design. The core idea behind designing these pieces was to create accessories that seamlessly transition from day to evening — adaptable to changing needs, occasions, and moods,” shares Shalini Singh Rathore, founder and chief creative officer, TZÁR.
It’s all about ‘quiet luxury,’ defined by the intrinsic quality of the products featured. “For the modern man, it means expertly tailored pieces, high-quality materials, and flawless construction. We deliver a wardrobe that is impeccably sophisticated yet understated, allowing our patrons to signal status through discernment and elegance rather than overt logos. The brand explores the quiet power of essentialism, celebrating the idea that less can, indeed, more,” says Vaibhav Singh, co-founder, TZÁR.
The brand is set to shine in the design landscape of refined minimalism.
Prices start at ₹3,499. Available in stores and online.
