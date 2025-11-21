Ashdeen Lilaowala’s Inheritance Collection elevates Parsi gara craftsmanship

With his new collection, Inheritance, Ashdeen pushes this historic needlework into contemporary wardrobes, asking: what does it mean for tradition to live, rather than merely survive?

The collection spans lehengas, jhablas, saris, kurta sets, waistcoats and separates for men and women, rendered in raw silks, crepes, and jacquards. The gemstone-inspired palette of tourmaline, rose quartz, ruby, garnet, amethyst, onyx, and pearl anchors the line in a code of permanence and value, evoking the visual weight of heirlooms while appealing to a generation of consumers seeking cultural authenticity.

For the couturier, the strategy is clear: elevate gara beyond preservation into a global conversation about craftsmanship, heritage and contemporary design. With Inheritance, he is creating a platform that positions Parsi embroidery as both culturally resonant and commercially scalable.

Ashdeen talks to Indulge about his earlier memories of Parsi gara embroidery, how he has dedicated his life to stewarding a living tradition, and what the future holds for his historic needlework.