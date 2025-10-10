Vikram Phadnis reflects on his 35-year journey while giving a peek into his new collection, Ananta!

This lack of formal training, which could have been a hurdle, became his superpower, shaping a fiercely independent, intuitive design language. His creative process was less about theory and more about an unadulterated passion for texture and colour. He built his legacy in a nascent era of Indian high fashion, where sheer conviction and innate talent were the only currency.

“However, the reason I did not pursue formal training in fashion was purely due to a lack of time. I had already reached a stage where undertaking a five-year course was no longer a viable option. Gaining admission to a fashion college and then studying fashion for five years was simply not on the cards. But I always knew that, even during my choreography days, when I was observing fabrics, textures and embroideries, I had a genuine flair for it. I felt it was inherent in me to create clothes and other such pieces. In none of my professional journeys — be it fashion choreography, design or films — have I undertaken any formal training under anyone,” the designer tells us.