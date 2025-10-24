Ritu Kumar on six decades of style, craft and the freedom to dress without rules

Long before fashion weeks and celebrity showstoppers became the norm, Ritu Kumar was already sketching the blueprint of Indian couture. She’s the original diva of Indian design who brought traditional Indian textiles to the global runway while keeping her feet firmly planted in the country’s cultural soil.

The woman who defined Indian couture

Over six decades, she has built not just a label, but a legacy. From bridal lehengas to contemporary Indo-Western silhouettes, Ritu Kumar’s brand today speaks to every Indian woman who desires elegance without erasing her roots. But don’t mistake her for a luxury-only designer. She has never alienated fashion and the masses. Why should labels not be affordable for a middle-class person? That seems to be her philosophy.