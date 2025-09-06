Anita Dongre’s new bridal capsule is rooted in Rajasthani ethnic heritage

Meher includes 38 pieces with shararas, anarkalis, corsets, skirts, halter necks, gowns and tabard sets. Quietly opulent and consciously made, it reflects Anita’s vision of bridalwear as intimate, personal and enduring. “The colour palette includes bold reds, ivories, pastels, sage greens and our signature ink blue, shades that are timeless and classic. We’ve also introduced soft, structured blouses with subtle details that add a modern touch to the classics,” she elucidates.

Some notable ensembles for the bride to be are: Alzahra Lehenga, which brings to life flamingos in flight amidst blooming motifs of flora and fauna. Alesha Skirt Set in luxurious silk and tulle, features nature-inspired motifs in zardosi, threadwork and sequins. Nemora Anarkali Set portraying forest flora and Amalaka Lehenga Set featuring paisleys and blooms.

₹35,000 onwards. Available online.