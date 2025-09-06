Anita Dongre’s new bridal capsule is rooted in Rajasthani ethnic heritage

Meher by Anita Dongre is a limited-edition bridal capsule that reimagines tradition with a sense of lightness, fluidity and ease. Designed for the modern Indian bride, the collection is rooted in Rajasthani heritage yet tailored for today’s sensibilities. “I am always inspired by the women of contemporary India; she’s my eternal muse. Meher is an ode to her grace, grit and generosity — the woman who is rooted in her culture, yet is a force to reckon with in the present and the future. We always balance function with design in our collections. The modern bride is purpose-driven and effortless. We have created lehengas that are comfortable, always with pockets, craft-focused and classic,” Anita begins.
Meher offers classic silhouettes like lehengas and saris that embody timeless craftsmanship while remaining effortlessly wearable and bring together intricately hand-done embroidery, gota patti and mirror work, crafted by skilled artisans from across India.
“Meher highlights our exquisite heritage and craftsmanship of India in classic ivory and deep reds for the timeless bride. In Meher, we’ve worked with traditional techniques like aari, gota patti, zardosi and mirror work, all handcrafted on luxe fabrics such as silks, handwoven benarasi, georgette and chiffons,” she reveals.
Meher includes 38 pieces with shararas, anarkalis, corsets, skirts, halter necks, gowns and tabard sets. Quietly opulent and consciously made, it reflects Anita’s vision of bridalwear as intimate, personal and enduring. “The colour palette includes bold reds, ivories, pastels, sage greens and our signature ink blue, shades that are timeless and classic. We’ve also introduced soft, structured blouses with subtle details that add a modern touch to the classics,” she elucidates.
Some notable ensembles for the bride to be are: Alzahra Lehenga, which brings to life flamingos in flight amidst blooming motifs of flora and fauna. Alesha Skirt Set in luxurious silk and tulle, features nature-inspired motifs in zardosi, threadwork and sequins. Nemora Anarkali Set portraying forest flora and Amalaka Lehenga Set featuring paisleys and blooms.
₹35,000 onwards. Available online.
