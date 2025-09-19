Designer Wirawan Srisomburananont explores heritage and femininity in her latest collection for Victoria Su

A

For me, blooming serves as a potent symbol of the flower. The legacy I refer to is intended for my only daughter. I endured challenging circumstances throughout my pregnancy over many years, which ultimately led to the conception of my only child through in vitro fertilisation. I made the decision to step away from my work as a university lecturer and consultant for commercial enterprises in order to dedicate myself fully to motherhood.

Remaining present in each moment, I returned to painting—a pursuit I have always cherished. My parents often asserted that painting was not a viable source of income, which prompted me to pursue a degree in engineering instead. However, I now view my artwork as a legacy to be passed on to my daughter. Fortunately, she shares my passion for painting, which inspires me to continue supporting her in this endeavour.