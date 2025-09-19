Designer Wirawan Srisomburananont explores heritage and femininity in her latest collection for Victoria Su
At IMC 2025, curated by The Afra World, designer Victoria Su presented their latest collection, Blue Blooming Legacy. Behind the collection is Wirawan Srisomburananont, with an engineering background, offering a distinctive perspective on design. The collection has a dream-like quality with vintage English florals and the graceful tones of blue-and-white porcelain taking over the designs. It explores the intersection of Western romanticism and Eastern refinement. Featuring hand-illustrated prints, Indian-inspired silhouettes, and airy fabrics like chiffon and satin, each piece embodies femininity, strength, and storytelling. At its core, the collection honours heritage—both cultural and personal—rooted in the designer’s own journey of motherhood and creativity.
We sat down with Wirawan Srisomburananont to learn more about her inspiration behind the collection, her process of reimagining vintage English florals, blending East and West, and more in this interview:
Blue Blooming Legacy—what does it personally mean to you as a designer?
For me, blooming serves as a potent symbol of the flower. The legacy I refer to is intended for my only daughter. I endured challenging circumstances throughout my pregnancy over many years, which ultimately led to the conception of my only child through in vitro fertilisation. I made the decision to step away from my work as a university lecturer and consultant for commercial enterprises in order to dedicate myself fully to motherhood.
Remaining present in each moment, I returned to painting—a pursuit I have always cherished. My parents often asserted that painting was not a viable source of income, which prompted me to pursue a degree in engineering instead. However, I now view my artwork as a legacy to be passed on to my daughter. Fortunately, she shares my passion for painting, which inspires me to continue supporting her in this endeavour.
How did the idea of reimagining vintage English florals in porcelain tones evolve into a full-fledged collection?
The initial print was characterised by vibrant patterns, marking the first release in the collection that features floral trails—my personal favourite. I have undergone extensive education, culminating in the attainment of my PhD. The second piece in the collection was then adapted into a blue-and-white palette, serving as a representation of Eastern vintage aesthetics.
The collection blends Western romanticism with Eastern refinement…
The serene blue-and-white palette is a homage to the refined beauty of Eastern vintage aesthetics. The delicate artistry of porcelain motifs and traditional textiles, combined with modern tailoring, breathes new life into its heritage charm. It captures the quiet poetry of bygone eras through a contemporary lens.
Tell us about your signature blue-and-white palette—what draws you to this combination season after season?
My distinctive blue-and-white colour palette transcends mere aesthetic selection; it serves as a visual language that I consistently revisit each season due to its profound layers of meaning and enduring allure.
This collection marks a notable shift toward Indian-inspired silhouettes. What sparked your interest?
The diversity of dresses and styles in traditional Indian attire is incredibly rich. My intention is to create an innovative interpretation of sari prints that maintains the essence of tradition while incorporating a contemporary twist. Our objective is not to diminish the beauty of traditional garments, but rather to enhance and elevate them through a new level of creativity.
While many designers have experimented with similar prints on traditional Indian garments, I believe that the use of blue and white will make a remarkable impact—fundamentally transforming the look and feel of these outfits and rendering them truly exceptional.
