Anand Kabra’s Senkei’ blends Japanese minimalism with Indian handcraft for festive 2025

Anand Kabra presents a collection rooted in heritage and improved by restraint. Just in time for the festive season, he brings to Chennai, Senkei— inspired by Japanese minimalism, woven with the richness of Hyderabad’s handcraft traditions. The ensembles are a study in contrast—fluid yet structured, ornate yet simple.

Senkei unfolds in two moods—festive radiance and evening elegance. From burnt lace to French knots, every stitch honours craftsmanship honed over decades. The designer shares rare insights into his inspirations, contradictions, and the cultural influences that shape his work.