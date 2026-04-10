Why reusable wedding gowns are redefining modern bridal fashion

The collection she showcased at the London Fashion Week reflects that evolving mindset. Clean silhouettes replace excess, and a sense of ease runs through each look. “The idea was to avoid overly traditional or heavy bridal looks, while still keeping the essence of bridalwear intact.”

The restraint extends to the choice of materials. “Since it was a summer collection, we used lightweight, breathable fabrics—mostly stretch materials,” she says. “We consciously avoided heavier fabrics like satin, which are typically used in bridal gowns but aren’t very reusable.”

That sense of adaptability is built into the garments themselves. Layers can be removed, elements detached, silhouettes softened or sharpened depending on the occasion. “Keeping the designs minimal also makes it easier to style the pieces differently for multiple occasions,” she adds.

Aesthetically, the collection leans into a softer, more relaxed language. “The embellishments are very minimal. The inspiration was boho—so we leaned towards softer, looser silhouettes rather than structured ball gowns,” she says. It’s a deliberate departure from the traditional princess gown—beautiful, but often impractical beyond the aisle.

At its core, the collection is designed for a different kind of bride. “It’s for brides who are more conscious—both stylistically and environmentally,” Reha says. “They don’t want a gown that just sits in a box after the wedding. They want something they can wear again.”

Even the pricing reflects that shift in thinking. “Because we customise everything, sizing isn’t really an issue,” she explains. “And since the silhouettes are simpler, we’ve kept it at a more accessible range. A lot of people hesitate to spend on a wedding gown because it’s a one-time wear—we wanted to change that mindset.”

On the runway, she presented five looks, but one, in particular, stayed with her. “The showstopper felt the most personal,” she says. “It had layered detailing that felt like a blend of vintage and modern. The deep neckline added a contemporary touch, while the layers gave it a timeless, bridal feel.”

And how was the response from the London audience? “It was amazing,” she says. “This felt like the right time to take the brand global, especially in our 10th year.” The collection was picked up by international publications, and introduced sheers to a wider audience. “People really appreciated the silhouettes and the fresh perspective on bridalwear.”

Yet, the experience hasn’t shifted her away from her core audience—it has simply expanded it. “We mostly cater to clients from South India, especially regions with a strong bridal gown culture,” she notes. “But we also have international clients—from the US, UK, and beyond—thanks to our online customisation services.”

Looking ahead, Reha is clear about her ambitions. “We’re looking at expanding globally,” she says, “and are hoping to showcase at Paris Fashion Week next.”

Prices start at Rs 20,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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