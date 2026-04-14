Dolce & Gabbana hires former Gucci boss Stefano Cantino as co-CEO alongside Alfonso Dolce

Stefano Cantino has been the former CEO of Gucci who worked for this company from January 2025 until September 2025. He was succeeded by Francesca Bellettini as the new president and CEO of Gucci. Stefano joined the company in May 2024 as a deputy CEO, having previously worked at Louis Vuitton for 5 years and at Prada Group for 20 years.

Stefano Cantino stated, “It is an honour for me to join Dolce & Gabbana, a brand that represents Italian excellence around the world in such an extraordinary way.” As stated by the company, the appointment of Dolce & Gabbana’s co-CEO is in line with its move from being a fashion house to a lifestyle one, especially considering its 2022 move to take over its beauty business after breaking up with Shiseido.

However, Stefano Gabbana has ceased his position in management functions in the business firm despite the assertion that such move does not affect its creative efforts in any manner. In fact, the firm earned an annual income of approximately €2 billion for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. According to reports, the firm is currently holding discussions with its lenders regarding its debts in the luxury market sector.

Dolce & Gabbana was founded in 1985 and is owned by its co-founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. According to the company, the change in leadership in Dolce & Gabbana represents their continuing restructuring within the group at the global luxury brands level.