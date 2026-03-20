Art Deco and architecture inspire a new era of sculptural high jewellery

The collection brings together sculptural designs such as the Solitaire Necklaces, the L’Art Echo necklace, the Arc Sora ring and the Trillant de Rouge necklace. Each piece reflects the brand’s distinctive approach—where geometric precision meets refined craftsmanship and jewellery is treated almost like a constructed object.

Architecture plays a central role in shaping this design philosophy. “Architecture shapes our design philosophy at a foundational level,” the founders explain. “We approach jewellery as constructed form, where proportion, balance and spatial awareness guide every decision.” References to architectural movements such as Art Deco are particularly influential, informing the use of symmetry, strong geometry and clear structure within the pieces. At the same time, the designs maintain a sense of softness and emotion, ensuring that the jewellery feels expressive rather than rigid.