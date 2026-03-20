Art Deco and architecture inspire a new era of sculptural high jewellery
Jewellery is no longer considered merely as ornament, but as sculptural objects, with statement pieces reclaiming their place in contemporary wardrobes. It is within this shifting landscape that House of Yarané, the Mumbai-based jewellery label founded by Aalika Parekh and Ashni Bhansali, introduces a striking high jewellery edit that explores the intersection of art, architecture and modern femininity.
Balancing bold silhouettes with everyday wearability
The collection brings together sculptural designs such as the Solitaire Necklaces, the L’Art Echo necklace, the Arc Sora ring and the Trillant de Rouge necklace. Each piece reflects the brand’s distinctive approach—where geometric precision meets refined craftsmanship and jewellery is treated almost like a constructed object.
Architecture plays a central role in shaping this design philosophy. “Architecture shapes our design philosophy at a foundational level,” the founders explain. “We approach jewellery as constructed form, where proportion, balance and spatial awareness guide every decision.” References to architectural movements such as Art Deco are particularly influential, informing the use of symmetry, strong geometry and clear structure within the pieces. At the same time, the designs maintain a sense of softness and emotion, ensuring that the jewellery feels expressive rather than rigid.
The collection’s bold, sculptural silhouettes are carefully balanced with wearability. While the pieces appear substantial and striking, comfort remains central to the design process. “Every piece is carefully shaped and engineered so that it sits naturally on the body and moves with ease,” the founders note. Working closely with skilled craftsmen, the team refines every detail—from smoothing edges to balancing weight—so that the jewellery feels surprisingly lightweight. “The true craftsmanship lies in achieving this balance, where strong visual impact meets effortless wearability.”
In many ways, the collection also reflects a broader shift in the definition of luxury. High jewellery has traditionally relied on elaborate embellishment, yet House of Yarané’s pieces make their statement through structure rather than excess. “We wanted to challenge the traditional idea that luxury must be defined by heavy ornamentation,” the founders say. “For us, modern luxury is rooted in clarity of design, confidence of form and longevity.” Each piece is conceived as a one-of-a-kind creation, where value lies in intention, precision and permanence rather than decorative abundance.
The brand draws deeply from Indian craftsmanship while maintaining a global design sensibility. Both Aalika and Ashni represent the third generation in the diamond industry, bringing decades of inherited knowledge to the label. “Indian craftsmanship forms the foundation of our jewellery, while our design language remains global in its sensibility and appeal,” they share.
Their creative process is equally balanced. While one approaches design with an intuitive, expressive mindset and the other with a more structural, analytical perspective, the final identity of House of Yarané emerges through collaboration. “Every design decision is guided by dialogue and mutual refinement,” they explain, ensuring clarity and cohesion across the collection.
Prices start at Rs 1,00,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin