Everyday fine jewellery finds new expression in the Classique Collection

Alongside Classique, the brand also introduces collections such as Golden Architecture, where yellow diamonds take centre stage. “Yellow diamonds are beautiful stones by themselves,” Mehul notes. “Our idea was to place the yellow diamond at the centre of the design philosophy and build the piece around it. Imagine a diamond necklace with a five-carat or seven-carat yellow diamond in the middle—that stone naturally becomes the highlight.”

The brand works with both natural and lab-grown diamonds, giving customers flexibility depending on their preferences. “Our role is to educate customers about both. Natural diamonds have intrinsic value and an emotional connect, especially for milestone purchases like engagement rings. Lab-grown diamonds allow more flexibility in design because larger stones become more accessible. Ultimately, we focus on making the jewellery beautiful first—the customer can decide which option they prefer,” Mehul says.

This approach also reflects how buying behaviour has shifted over time. “Earlier jewellery purchases were often family decisions. Today younger customers are far more independent. They come in, see something they like and buy it. Some prefer minimal pieces they can wear every day, while others want statement designs. Jewellery today is not just about intrinsic value—it’s also about expressing personal style,” Mehul observes.

The launch of the Classique collection also coincides with another milestone for the brand—the opening of Ekaraa’s new store in Mumbai. Conceived as a larger, immersive retail space, it reflects Mehul’s belief that jewellery retail should be about experience rather than transaction.

Price on request. In stores.

