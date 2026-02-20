Rhea Poddar Loyalka on rare gemstones, opals and the power of colour in fine jewellery

The collection also celebrates a fusion of global techniques—from Italian enamelling to Indian gold veni work. Stones are set using methods such as channel and flush settings, always guided by the design.

When asked about the rarest gemstones she has worked with, Rhea responds without hesitation. “At Deshya, we pride ourselves on working with rare coloured gemstones. Some of the rarest include Paraiba tourmalines and alexandrites. Paraibas display a neon blue unlike any other gem. The original stones from Brazil are nearly extinct today. Alexandrites are remarkable colour-change stones that shift from green to red depending on the light. A natural gem that can transform in that way is truly extraordinary.”

When it comes to educating clients about lesser-known stones, she says the process is effortless. “The gemstones do most of the talking. Our clients are captivated by their innate beauty. We love sharing stories about how we sourced a particular stone, how it was mined, and how increasingly rare it is becoming. That gives clients a reason to continue collecting gemstone-focused jewellery where colour reigns supreme.”

Prices start at Rs 3,00,000. Available online.

