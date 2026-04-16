Shantnu & Nikhil roll out The Modern Ceremony couture edit

Shantnu & Nikhil know their signatures well. For their latest couture collection, The Modern Ceremony, they’ve chosen to lean back into them and it works and how! Precision tailoring, sculpted drapes, controlled sensuality: these are the codes the Delhi-based couture atelier has built its authority on and this season they arrive sharpened.
“Reclamation, for us, is about returning to the full breadth of our language — menswear and womenswear in equal measure. Over the years, certain codes of the house have become instantly recognisable, but The Modern Ceremony is about reclaiming them in their entirety. 2026 felt like the right moment because the conversation around occasion wear has matured. There is a greater appetite for individuality, for pieces that carry identity rather than excess,” Shantnu begins.
The Modern Ceremony comprises about 40 ensembles across menswear and womenswear and this collection draws from the label’s legacy, nuances of drape and tailoring. It is a reclamation of everything that has defined the brand, seen through the lens of today’s bride and groom.
“Earlier, ceremonial dressing particularly in menswear was bound by convention. The groom was expected to conform to a fixed visual code. What defines modernity now is this balance between heritage and individuality. It is about retaining the codes of ceremony while allowing them to evolve with the wearer. Our approach challenged that early on by introducing fluidity through the draped kurta, by reworking the bandhgala and by allowing tailoring to carry both strength and ease. The sherwani remains central, but its interpretation is more expansive, it may be layered over a draped kurta, extended into a longline jacket for cocktail occasions or styled ceremonially with a cummerbund, safa and sarpech for the wedding day,” Nikhil elucidates.
This perspective extends seamlessly into womenswear. The collection reinforces their distinctive voice within bridal couture while strengthening our presence in the women’s ceremonial wardrobe.
“Think wrapped necklines, structured inners and fluid shawls that create depth without disrupting the silhouette. Womenswear focuses on lehengas and gowns articulated through corseted structures and sculpted drapes. Volume is controlled, allowing the silhouettes to feel intentional rather than excessive,” Shantnu shares.
The palette of The Modern Ceremony is conceived to complement the collection’s language of structure and drape, rather than exist as a standalone statement. “Ivory and slate form the foundation, layered with dusty pink, alongside mustard and cobalt blue, which appear as accents. A distinct noir story runs through the collection, offering a more commanding expression of occasion dressing,” Nikhil reveals.
Surface ornamentation plays a significant role with bugle bead embroidery, intricate threadwork and layered textures that are used to enhance the architecture of the garment. “There are subtle baroque influences in the detailing seen through linear patterns and ornate yet restrained embellishment,” Shantnu says. The fabric story is built around structure and movement. Menswear explores fine wool blends, silks and textured weaves that allow tailoring to remain sharp while retaining ease. Womenswear incorporates structured bases that support corsetry, alongside fluid fabrics that enable drape and movement. Sheer layers and lightweight textiles selectively create depth.
Accessories have always been a key part of the Shantnu Nikhil design ethos. However, materiality varies, some pieces are developed in continuation with the textures of the look, while others incorporate structured metalwork and detailing to hold presence. “The sarpech is treated as a ceremonial essential for the groom. It is integral to the sherwani. There’s also belts, brooches and elements like the Valour Crest, which bring structure and identity to the look,” Nikhil signs off.
Price on request. At Lavelle Road.