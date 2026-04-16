Shantnu & Nikhil roll out The Modern Ceremony couture edit

“Reclamation, for us, is about returning to the full breadth of our language — menswear and womenswear in equal measure. Over the years, certain codes of the house have become instantly recognisable, but The Modern Ceremony is about reclaiming them in their entirety. 2026 felt like the right moment because the conversation around occasion wear has matured. There is a greater appetite for individuality, for pieces that carry identity rather than excess,” Shantnu begins.

The Modern Ceremony comprises about 40 ensembles across menswear and womenswear and this collection draws from the label’s legacy, nuances of drape and tailoring. It is a reclamation of everything that has defined the brand, seen through the lens of today’s bride and groom.