Draped in Time collection revives vintage Indian crafts with modern flair

Noticing how vintage Indian crafts carried an inherent softness, restraint, and richness that felt deeply relevant today led to the creation of Ridhi Mehra’s latest collection, Draped in Time. For Ridhi, there was a desire to bring these elements back, not as replicas, but as modern expressions. As she unveils this collection inspired by vintage Indian textiles, heirloom embroidery, and antique craft, the designer speaks to Indulge about what drew her to antique tissue fabric, working with women across generations, and the shift to more sculpted and architectural silhouettes.

Mughal echoes and antique inspirations