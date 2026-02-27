Amit Aggarwal relaunches contemporary prêt line with sculptural everyday wear

Amit Aggarwal doesn’t do basics. Even his idea of everyday dressing comes engineered. Over the years, the Delhi-based couturier has built a reputation for sculpting polymers, bending Banarasi silks into futuristic forms, and treating textiles like architecture rather than ornament. Now, with the relaunch of AM:IT, his contemporary prêt line, Amit sharpens that vocabulary for real life.

Where fashion meets art and spatial design

This is couture thinking, recalibrated for the everyday. The couturier talks to Indulge about the relaunch, the first dedicated brand store, and the inspiration behind his breathtaking installation at the India Art Fair.