Anita Mittal launches Aangan festive edit inspired by the Indian courtyard

This approach also marks a shift from the label’s earlier festive offerings. “Aangan is more understated. Instead of being about occasion dressing, it focuses on pieces that feel personal and wearable. It’s festive, but in a quieter way, something you can return to again and again.” The emphasis is not on embellishment, but on ease, fabric, and form.

Soft, breathable textiles such as mul-chanderi and butter cotton anchor the collection, paired with relaxed silhouettes that allow movement. Fluid anarkalis, refined kurta sets, and versatile separates are designed for long days of hosting and celebrating. “The idea was to create clothes that feel good through long days, whether you’re hosting at home or spending time with loved ones,” she says.

The AM woman, as Anita envisions her, is grounded and self-assured. “She’s someone who dresses for her real life. She likes clothes that feel good, that she can move in, sit in, and live in. She doesn’t chase trends but chooses pieces that feel like herself.”

Integral to bringing Aangan to life is the brand’s close-knit community of karigars. “Nothing we create happens without them. Their experience and understanding of the craft show up in the small things—how a garment falls, how it feels when you wear it,” Anita notes.

Prices start at Rs 14,500. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress