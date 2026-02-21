Anita Mittal launches Aangan festive edit inspired by the Indian courtyard

Rooted in Kolkata’s rich craft heritage, AM by Anita Mittal has consistently championed handloom traditions and the enduring value of karigari. With its latest festive edit, Aangan, the brand moves away from spectacle and towards sentiment, drawing inspiration from the emotional heart of the Indian home—the courtyard where life unfolds naturally.
For founder and designer Anita Mittal, the name was deeply personal. “Aangan is where everyday life happens in an Indian home, from quiet mornings to festive evenings. It holds a lot of personal memories for me of growing up around family, conversations, and shared moments. The name felt honest and familiar, which is exactly what we wanted this collection to feel like,” she shares.
That honesty defines the collection. Rather than focusing on grand occasions, Aangan reflects the in-between moments like getting ready with family, sharing meals, and lighting diyas at dusk. “The collection is inspired by moments spent together. The clothes are meant to feel easy and comfortable, so they become part of those moments rather than something you wear just for a photo,” Anita explains.
This approach also marks a shift from the label’s earlier festive offerings. “Aangan is more understated. Instead of being about occasion dressing, it focuses on pieces that feel personal and wearable. It’s festive, but in a quieter way, something you can return to again and again.” The emphasis is not on embellishment, but on ease, fabric, and form.
Soft, breathable textiles such as mul-chanderi and butter cotton anchor the collection, paired with relaxed silhouettes that allow movement. Fluid anarkalis, refined kurta sets, and versatile separates are designed for long days of hosting and celebrating. “The idea was to create clothes that feel good through long days, whether you’re hosting at home or spending time with loved ones,” she says.
The AM woman, as Anita envisions her, is grounded and self-assured. “She’s someone who dresses for her real life. She likes clothes that feel good, that she can move in, sit in, and live in. She doesn’t chase trends but chooses pieces that feel like herself.”
Integral to bringing Aangan to life is the brand’s close-knit community of karigars. “Nothing we create happens without them. Their experience and understanding of the craft show up in the small things—how a garment falls, how it feels when you wear it,” Anita notes.
