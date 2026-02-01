How Banarasi Chanderi is redefining festive wardrobes

Born from the heart of Varanasi, EEDA blends the timeless heritage of Benaras fabrics with the innovative vision of contemporary design. EEDA, which translates to “praise” in the vernacular, embodies the brand’s mission: to adorn women in attire that celebrates their individuality, strength, and grace.
Hand-appliqué detailing brings fabrics to life
EEDA’s new collection, Gulnaar, is an ode to handwoven Chanderi and appliqué artistry. Rooted in the craft legacy of Benaras yet tailored for the woman of today, Gulnaar exudes all things modern in the way it treats colour, cut and structure.
Each silhouette fluid, exuding effortless elegance—long kurtas paired with wide palazzos, overlay jackets, and statement skirts—all crafted in pure silk Chanderi, lined with soft shantoon, and finished with meticulous hand-appliqué detailing. The silhouettes are timeless and breathe tradition while remaining modern in design.
Founder Aditi Shah shares that the collection is inspired by the idea of blooming even in stillness. “Women build, nurture, heal, and rise quietly—and this collection translates that gentle strength. The palette, the softness in silhouettes, and the motifs take cues from blooming florals to represent emotional expansion, renewal, and inner radiance,” she says.
Aditi works primarily with Banarasi and Chanderi textiles because they “hold a rare duality—delicate in weave yet culturally deep, carrying the hand traditions of Banaras.” Light, breathable, and poetic, the fabric is quietly powerful at its core. “It is just like women. To me, Banarasi Chanderi is quiet luxury—tradition without heaviness, softness without fragility. It drapes like a poem and mirrors the spirit of Gulnaar—celebrating women who bloom gently, yet powerfully,” she adds.
The collection’s delicate appliqué work has become a signature for the brand. Used to create dimensional floral forms and narrative textures, it brings depth to the surface. “Instead of flat embroidery, appliqué lifts slightly away from the cloth—like petals in motion. It adds tactile realism, making the fabric feel alive, like a gentle garden moment frozen in time,” explains Aditi.
Gulnaar is designed for the woman who prefers statement softness—she doesn’t need a loud standout. Aditi suggests styling the pieces with minimal jewellery, nude makeup, and one intentional highlight, whether bold earrings or striking heels. “Let the garment carry the story—everything else should feel like a subtle extension, not competition,” she advises.
Looking ahead to 2026, Aditi notes that festive wardrobes are shifting toward breathable luxury—pieces that photograph beautifully yet feel effortless from puja to dinner to social gatherings. “Gulnaar fits that evolution perfectly—contemporary Indian wear that is rooted, soulful, meaningful, and extremely wearable,” she adds.
Priced at Rs 18,500. Available online.
manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
