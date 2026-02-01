How Banarasi Chanderi is redefining festive wardrobes

The collection’s delicate appliqué work has become a signature for the brand. Used to create dimensional floral forms and narrative textures, it brings depth to the surface. “Instead of flat embroidery, appliqué lifts slightly away from the cloth—like petals in motion. It adds tactile realism, making the fabric feel alive, like a gentle garden moment frozen in time,” explains Aditi.

Gulnaar is designed for the woman who prefers statement softness—she doesn’t need a loud standout. Aditi suggests styling the pieces with minimal jewellery, nude makeup, and one intentional highlight, whether bold earrings or striking heels. “Let the garment carry the story—everything else should feel like a subtle extension, not competition,” she advises.

Looking ahead to 2026, Aditi notes that festive wardrobes are shifting toward breathable luxury—pieces that photograph beautifully yet feel effortless from puja to dinner to social gatherings. “Gulnaar fits that evolution perfectly—contemporary Indian wear that is rooted, soulful, meaningful, and extremely wearable,” she adds.

Priced at Rs 18,500. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress