Shravan Kummar marks 25 years of quiet luxury rooted in Indian artisanship

Quietly cultivated over 25 years away from fashion’s louder epicentres, Shravan Kummar’s journey stands as a rare testament to patience, integrity, and India’s enduring artisanal soul. Rooted in handwoven textiles and guided by restraint rather than spectacle, his work elevates heritage into a language that feels both intimate and assured.

25 years of Shravan Kummar: Redefining Indian handlooms through quiet luxury

Each creation carries the stillness of the loom, the discipline of time, and the confidence of modern form. For Shravan, tradition has never been static; it is something to be listened to, respected, and gently guided forward. His designs embody quiet luxury—where craftsmanship speaks softly, elegance is never announced, and luxury reveals itself through assurance. We sit down with the designer to look back at 25 years of his journey and how his craft has shaped him.

Excerpts: