Shravan Kummar marks 25 years of quiet luxury rooted in Indian artisanship

Quietly cultivated over 25 years away from fashion’s louder epicentres, Shravan Kummar’s journey stands as a rare testament to patience, integrity, and India’s enduring artisanal soul. Rooted in handwoven textiles and guided by restraint rather than spectacle, his work elevates heritage into a language that feels both intimate and assured.
25 years of Shravan Kummar: Redefining Indian handlooms through quiet luxury
Each creation carries the stillness of the loom, the discipline of time, and the confidence of modern form. For Shravan, tradition has never been static; it is something to be listened to, respected, and gently guided forward. His designs embody quiet luxury—where craftsmanship speaks softly, elegance is never announced, and luxury reveals itself through assurance. We sit down with the designer to look back at 25 years of his journey and how his craft has shaped him.
Excerpts:
Twenty-five years is a lifetime in fashion. When you look back, which moment quietly affirmed that this path — rooted in handcraft and patience — was the one you were meant to walk?
There wasn’t one dramatic turning point. It was quieter than that. It was the first time a weaver placed a finished sari in my hands and said, ‘Now it is complete’. At that moment, I understood that my role was not to rush the process, but to honour it. That patience of waiting, listening, and trusting the loom affirmed everything.
Your journey has unfolded away from fashion’s loud epicentres. How has working in relative quiet shaped your design voice, discipline, and relationship with creativity?
Silence sharpens you. Working away from noise taught me to be disciplined, to design without applause in mind. Creativity becomes introspective, it grows roots instead of wings. The quiet allowed me to build a voice that is steady, not reactive.
In an industry often driven by immediacy, you chose endurance. What has longevity taught you that early success never could?
Longevity teaches humility. Early success can flatter the ego, time teaches restraint. It teaches you that relevance is earned slowly, through consistency and integrity, not urgency.
Indian handlooms sit at the heart of your work. Do you remember the first textile that truly moved you — not as material, but as emotion?
Yes. A worn Kanchi silk I saw folded in a wooden trunk of my Amma’s wardrobe. It carried scent, memory, and time. It wasn’t pristine and that’s what moved me. It felt alive.
Your designs feel restrained yet powerful. How do you decide when to hold back, and when to let a garment speak more boldly?
Restraint comes from respect for the weave, for the woman, for time. I let a garment speak boldly only when the textile asks for it. Otherwise, silence is strength.
Craft is often spoken of romantically, but it demands rigor. What does it take — emotionally and practically — to commit to artisanship year after year?
It takes faith. Emotionally, you must accept uncertainty. Practically, you must commit to fair timelines, fair wages, and long conversations. Craft is not efficient and that is its value.
Over 25 years, how has your definition of luxury evolved — from opulence to quiet confidence?
Luxury today is an assurance. It is knowing who you are and not needing to announce it. Quiet confidence is the ultimate refinement.
Many designers chase relevance. You seem to cultivate it. How do you stay contemporary without compromising the soul of tradition?
By observing, not imitating. Tradition is not static, it has always evolved. My role is to guide that evolution gently, without erasing its memory.
Hyderabad carries layers of history, poetry, and grace. In what ways has the city seeped into your aesthetic, even subconsciously?
Hyderabad teaches elegance without excess. Its culture values depth over display. That philosophy is deeply embedded in my work perhaps without me realising it at first.
Was there ever a moment when staying true to handwoven textiles felt like a risk — and how did you navigate that crossroads?
Many times. But each time, I reminded myself that trends pass, but integrity stays. I chose to grow slowly rather than bend quickly.
Your garments feel designed not just to be worn, but to be lived in. Who do you imagine when you create — the wearer, the artisan, or yourself?
All three. Design is a conversation between us. If one voice is missing, the garment feels incomplete.
Looking back, what sacrifices were necessary to build a brand anchored in dignity rather than spectacle?
Speed, visibility, and sometimes scale. But dignity rewards you with longevity and that trade off was worth it.
As a custodian of craft, how do you balance preserving tradition with allowing it to evolve naturally through modern silhouettes?
By never forcing change. Evolution must feel organic. If a silhouette respects the loom, it earns its place.
What does legacy mean to you today — is it the body of work you leave behind, or the systems and people you nurture along the way?
Legacy is continuity. If the craft outlives me, and the people feel respected, then the work has meaning.
As you step into the next chapter beyond 25 years, what are you most intent on protecting — and what are you finally ready to let go of?
I want to protect patience. I’m ready to let go of perfectionism that doesn’t serve the craft.
Please tell us about Marghazi which you recently hosted to celebrate 25 years of your journey.
Marghazi was a cultural fashion experience — not a show, but a dialogue. It brought students, artisans, historians, and wearers together under one roof. The museum style showcase of 18th-century saris and revival pieces reminded us that fashion can also be education and remembrance. Marghazi was a powerful tribute to India’s enduring women, expressed through the timeless language of handwoven saris. Rooted in tradition yet boldly contemporary, each creation told a story of resilience, patience, and quiet authority. Drawing from regional legacies and masterful craftsmanship, the weaves featured bold borders, grounded palettes, and confident drapes — symbols of leadership, independence, and grace. Inspired by women across India, from grassroots changemakers to cultural torchbearers, Marghazi redefined femininity as strength with softness, honoring the sari as both heritage and vision for the modern, self-assured woman.
Looking forward, what are you most keen on working with? What is the next collection you are working on?
I’m drawn to lighter textiles, quieter structures and clothes that feel effortless but intentional. The next collection is about ease, without losing depth.
Rapid fire:
Handloom you can never say no to?
Kanchi
One word your atelier would use to describe you?
Accomplished
A design rule you secretly love breaking?
Every rule must be broken in order to become an artist, otherwise one shall never learn.
If your brand were a mood, not a garment, what would it be?
Picturesque (calm and serene)
Coffee-fuelled sketching or late-night fabric draping?
Late night fabric draping, always.
