Mastaani by Safaa redefines wedding wear with subtle glamour & vegan silk
Inspired by the charm of celebrations, Safaa’s newest edit Mastaani is for women who favour subtle glamour. Thoughtfully curated anarkalis, kurta sets, and lehengas come alive with rich hues and delicate craftsmanship. We speak to founders Karan Jaggi and Mehak Jaggi who tell us more about the edit.
Safaa’s Mastaani: A modern take on traditional attire with heritage craft & contemporary silhouettes
How does Mastaani reinterpret traditional wedding-season attire for the modern woman?
Mastaani moves away from heavy, restrictive bridal wear and instead offers luxe ready-to-wear pieces that feel ceremonial but are designed for real-life wear. The collection uses lighter, fluid fabrics and clean lines to create a sense of quiet opulence, where the richness comes from fabric quality, subtle sheen, and thoughtful detailing rather than overwhelming embellishment. This approach allows the wearer to feel deeply connected to tradition while still looking comfortable across long wedding days.
What makes vegan silk especially suited for long wedding functions or travel-friendly celebrations?
Vegan silk is the foundation of Mastaani because it offers the luxurious drape and sheen of real silk while being more durable, breathable, and travel-friendly. It provides warmth without heaviness and resists creasing better than many natural silks, making it ideal for destination weddings and packed itineraries. Its smooth texture also layers beautifully with stoles and jackets, ensuring comfort and elegance from mor ning rituals to latenight celebrations.
How does Safaa blend heritage craft references with contemporary silhouettes?
Each anarkali in Mastaani references heritage crafts like booti, paisley, chikankari, and kanthakari, but these motifs are reworked into contemporary weaves and placements rather than literal hand-embroidered panels. The bootis and paisleys are often woven into the fabric itself or used as delicate borders, while chikankari and kanthakari influences appear in subtle tonal textures and layered trims. This allows the silhouettes to feel fresh and flattering, with heritage details that enhance rather than overwhelm the modern cut.
What goes into achieving the perfect balance between ornamentation and effortless wearability?
Pieces like the Meral, Sindoori, and Rummana anarkalis achieve balance by concentrating ornamentation in strategic areas — such as borders, yokes, and dupatta edges. The artisanal woven detailing is used to define the silhouette and draw the eye. This ensures that each piece feels special and handcrafted, yet remains easy to wear and move in throughout a celebration.
Prices start at INR 25,999.
Available online.
