Mastaani by Safaa redefines wedding wear with subtle glamour & vegan silk

Each anarkali in Mastaani references heritage crafts like booti, paisley, chikankari, and kanthakari, but these motifs are reworked into contemporary weaves and placements rather than literal hand-embroidered panels. The bootis and paisleys are often woven into the fabric itself or used as delicate borders, while chikankari and kanthakari influences appear in subtle tonal textures and layered trims. This allows the silhouettes to feel fresh and flattering, with heritage details that enhance rather than overwhelm the modern cut.