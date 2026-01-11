November Noon revives Varanasi handlooms with Art Deco-inspired Umbre collection

A

Deepak: Power looms can replicate handwoven designs quickly and cheaply, steadily overtaking the handloom market and reducing opportunities for artisans whose livelihoods have been built over generations. This has also made handloom a less economically attractive choice for younger artisans, despite it traditionally being a skill passed down within families. Our response has been to innovate at a slower pace, for the existing artisans by developing new weaves that remain rooted in traditional techniques while allowing the fabric to evolve. By introducing contemporary textures and weights that sit comfortably within existing skill sets, we work to build sustained demand for handwoven textiles, helping the craft remain relevant and economically viable. This is supported through ongoing skill-building, close collaboration with artisan communities, and engagement with broader support systems.