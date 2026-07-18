Anavila Misra’s Malli Kili: A Jasmine-scented ode to Tamil Nadu’s living heritage

“I can’t go back and experience my own family’s past,” she says quietly.

In Tamil Nadu, she found something unexpectedly healing: history that remains tangible. Whether wandering through Chettinad mansions, studying heirloom furniture, reading temple inscriptions or listening to lullabies passed down through generations, she encounters traditions that continue to live in everyday life.

“You can still touch history here,” she says. “It is preserved—in architecture, in literature, in rituals, in textiles. That is incredibly moving.”

She is particularly captivated by Tamil Sangam literature, whose poetic descriptions of landscapes have begun shaping her creative process. Instead of isolating a flower, those ancient poems describe entire ecosystems—the fragrance carried by the wind, rivers nourishing the land, birds gliding overhead and colours shifting with the seasons. It is a way of seeing that has profoundly influenced her design language.

“When you start looking at the landscape as a whole,” she says, “everything changes. The flower is no longer just a flower.”

For a designer whose work has always celebrated handwoven textiles, there is another reason Tamil Nadu resonates so deeply. She admires the quiet confidence with which people embrace their traditions.

“The simplicity here is beautiful,” she says. “People appreciate textiles for what they are. They understand craftsmanship.”

She believes younger generations are also rediscovering that confidence. Much like the resurgence of saris over a decade ago, today’s consumers are returning to Indian textiles, rituals and cultural identities—not as nostalgia, but as expressions of contemporary pride.

The most memorable moment of Anavila’s Madurai journey, however, had nothing to do with fashion.

Stopping at a roadside stall after a day of shooting, she noticed an elderly woman stringing jasmine flowers into a garland. Smiling, the woman walked over, cut a strand from her basket and gently tucked it into the designer‘s hair.

Instinctively, Anavila reached for her wallet. The woman stopped her. She didn’t want payment. She simply wanted her visitor to enjoy the flowers.

“It was one of the most touching moments of the trip,” Anavila recalls. Like the fragrance that first inspired Malli Kili, it was fleeting. But it stayed with her long after the flowers had faded.

Perhaps that is what this collection is really about—not jasmine itself, but the memories, generosity and cultural inheritance that linger quietly, waiting to be noticed.

Price on request. At Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.