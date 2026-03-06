Designer-actress Masaba Gupta teams up with this Jaipur brand for a new fine jewellery collection

Back in 2019, the duo joined hands to introduce Volume I, a much-loved Ghana Ghana edit under the Tribe sub-brand, which was playful, silver-plated and delightfully accessible. With Volume II, they have discovered a taste for gold. Quite literally. This time, it’s bridal, it’s occasional and yet, somehow, there are still pieces you’ll want to wear to lunch — just because you can.

“It’s all an extension of the very same design language. Volume I was us being incredibly brave. It remains one of my favourite collections I’ve designed in my entire career, so I carry that experience with me. With Volume II, the learning was slightly different. We realised that people want pieces they can layer in their own, personal way. Personal style has become something people are very clear about today — they don’t want jewellery that feels borrowed from someone else’s aesthetic. So this time, we explored more stackable designs, more opportunities for layering and a greater play on colour. Ultimately, it’s all about making fine jewellery feel fun and aspirational,” Masaba begins.