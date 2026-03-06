Designer-actress Masaba Gupta teams up with this Jaipur brand for a new fine jewellery collection

Last weekend in Bengaluru, we found ourselves in the most animated conversation between fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta and Tarang Arora, creative director & CEO of Jaipur-based Amrapali Jewels — who arrived in the city to unveil a brand-new, big bijouterie collection! Looking back, this is not the first time these two have come together!
Back in 2019, the duo joined hands to introduce Volume I, a much-loved Ghana Ghana edit under the Tribe sub-brand, which was playful, silver-plated and delightfully accessible. With Volume II, they have discovered a taste for gold. Quite literally. This time, it’s bridal, it’s occasional and yet, somehow, there are still pieces you’ll want to wear to lunch — just because you can.
“It’s all an extension of the very same design language. Volume I was us being incredibly brave. It remains one of my favourite collections I’ve designed in my entire career, so I carry that experience with me. With Volume II, the learning was slightly different. We realised that people want pieces they can layer in their own, personal way. Personal style has become something people are very clear about today — they don’t want jewellery that feels borrowed from someone else’s aesthetic. So this time, we explored more stackable designs, more opportunities for layering and a greater play on colour. Ultimately, it’s all about making fine jewellery feel fun and aspirational,” Masaba begins.
Adding to that, Tarang elucidates on the central idea of Volume II, which is a 52-piece fine jewellery collection crafted in 18k gold — a decisive shift from the previous edition.
“Owning gold heirlooms is embedded in the blood of every Indian, but it needn’t be boring or predictable. That has been our goal with this collection. It was very much a learning from Volume I — and perhaps an opportunity to realise certain pieces we simply couldn’t execute at the time. In many ways, we’ve carried those ideas forward and allowed them to evolve. In fact, both Masaba and her mother, Neena Gupta, are loyal patrons of the house; they effortlessly mix, exchange and match jewellery from their respective wardrobes. It is precisely this versatility — designs that move fluidly across generations and personal styles — that we set out to create with this collection,” he explains.
This new chapter reimagines the House of Masaba mascots, such as The Nandi, The Camera, The Palm and The Candy in 18k gold with an antique finish, brought to life through soft pastel tone gemstones like carved emeralds, cabochon rubies, white sapphires, baguette diamonds and candy-coloured tour malines.
“We focused primarily on two categories this time — bracelets and earrings. Volume II is far easier to carry and wear; pieces that are effortless to stack and practical enough for everyday use, were very much at the heart of the design process. We’ve also worked extensively with amethysts and onyx, incorporated a great deal of enamel — in a variety of colours — and used pearls in a far more bolder manner. The idea was to merge colour and technique thoughtfully, without allowing the pieces to feel overly heavy, either visually or physically. That balance was important to us. At the same time, we were mindful of ensuring that we didn’t create something so elaborate or extravagant that it became unattainable,” Tarang tells us.
Having experienced the edit up close at the Amrapali boutique, we can assure you that the name, Identity Crisis – Volume II, suggests drama and the pieces absolutely deliver it. Some of our favourite pieces from this edit include Pina Cool-ada Earrings, Motichur Earrings, Love Cuff, Maharani Maker Neckpiece and the Toffee Wife Neckpiece.
“The highlight pieces of this collection have to be Nirbhau Nirvair Nimrata — inspired by an archival Persian necklace housed at the Amrapali Museum and inscribed with the words: Without Fear, Without Hate, With Humility. It beautifully captures the idea of strength anchored in grace. Then there is the ‘Trinket Hoarder’ neckpiece, with its tiered web of charms — a piece that feels both nostalgic and wonderfully indulgent — and, of course, the camera-coded Clickbait, which I find endlessly versatile. I wore it layered with a choker to a godh bharaai recently and now I style it with jeans for the office. It adapts so effortlessly to different moments. I also have a customised cuff from the collection, encrusted with diamonds and spelling out my daughter’s name, Matara,” Masaba Gupta signs off.
₹1,06,250 onwards. Available online.