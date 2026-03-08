Khushi Kumar's London Fashion Week debut: A global design journey comes full circle

Now, she returns to London not behind the scenes, but on the runway. Her label, KHUSHI KUMAR, debuted at Fashion Scout’s Ones to Watch catwalk during London Fashion Week—a moment she calls “deeply personal.”

“Making my debut at London Fashion Week is deeply personal,” she says. “It represents years of building, questioning, and shaping my voice as a designer between India and London.” There is a sense of full circle in her words. “It’s such a full-circle moment to be back in London and showcasing my own work after years of working for other designers at fashion week and also working in luxury fashion in London previously. I get to bring back my own true sense of what luxury is to London, and there is no deeper joy than that.” For her, the showcase is not an endpoint. “It feels like the beginning of a long journey rather than a final milestone.”