2026 will be about refinement rather than excess: Gaurav Gupta

This idea of emotional resonance is also shaping how he views couture today. “Couture is becoming more personal,” Gaurav notes. In both India and globally, there is “a move away from spectacle toward individuality and emotion.” Clients, he says, now seek pieces that reflect who they are, rather than dramatic statements for their own sake. For Indian couture in particular, this marks a pivotal moment—“our craft and philosophy are being seen as contemporary, not traditional.”

Innovation in his work is subtle but deliberate. His upcoming collections explore developed textiles, layered constructions, and lighter structural materials that allow movement without heaviness. “Instead of overt embellishment, the focus is on tonal embroideries, custom jacquards, and surface techniques that create depth through texture,” he says. For him, innovation is always tied back to wearability. “It’s about enhancing comfort and longevity.”

Sustainability, one of fashion’s most pressing conversations, is inseparable from this approach. “Sustainability is embedded in how we think about design today. It begins with creating pieces meant to last—both emotionally and physically,” Gaurav says. Responsible sourcing, efficient pattern engineering and reducing excess are all part of the process, but he believes the core lies elsewhere: “Sustainability lies in creating garments that people want to keep, not replace.”

Menswear, in particular, is seeing an exciting shift. Gaurav points to the evolution of modern tailoring—“softer constructions, relaxed proportions, and ceremonial dressing that feels effortless rather than rigid. There is also a growing appetite for personalisation, with men using clothing to express individuality “in a quieter, more confident way,” he adds.

These ideas are distilled in his latest menswear collection, which he describes as a quieter evolution of the brand. “There is greater restraint, more focus on proportion, texture, and movement, and less emphasis on surface drama. It is more mature, more introspective, and more aligned with how people want to dress today—with intention and ease,” he shares.

The new flagship store reflects this philosophy in spatial form. The store reflects the same values as the garments. Sculptural forms, layered spaces, and controlled movement echo the brand’s design language, creating an environment that feels immersive yet calm. “It’s designed to allow men to experience the brand intuitively,” he adds.

The space will also introduce exclusive pieces and limited creations, with Gaurav seeing the flagship as a platform for future collaborations across design, art, and technology, expanding the brand universe in new directions.

For him, this milestone represents something larger than retail. “It reflects a shift toward building experiences rather than only collections, reinforcing menswear as a core pillar of the house and opening new possibilities for immersive retail and global expansion,” he says.

And for those walking into the store for the first time? Gaurav hopes they encounter something personal. “Beyond a curated menswear offering, they will experience a space that encourages discovery, reflection, and connection,” he signs off.

