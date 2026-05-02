Designer Payal Khandwala's new edit turns heavy brocades summer-friendly

Her Spring Summer 2026 collection continues in that spirit. Rather than presenting as a single, unified collection, it is organised into two distinct chapters — Contemporary and Heritage.

“The Spring Summer 2026 collection carries forward the core sensibilities that have become our brand signatures. Contemporary feels more prêt — monotone pieces that are easy to style come together to form a strong capsule wardrobe. The Heritage collection brings an irreverent take to Indian occasionwear,” the designer begins.