Designer Payal Khandwala's new edit turns heavy brocades summer-friendly

Trained first as a painter, Payal Khandwala brought that sensibility with her when she launched her label of the same name in 2012. Colour, texture and composition in her garments carry the same intentionality one expects of fine art, which is precisely why her work sits so comfortably under the banner of art-to-wear.
Her Spring Summer 2026 collection continues in that spirit. Rather than presenting as a single, unified collection, it is organised into two distinct chapters — Contemporary and Heritage.
“The Spring Summer 2026 collection carries forward the core sensibilities that have become our brand signatures. Contemporary feels more prêt — monotone pieces that are easy to style come together to form a strong capsule wardrobe. The Heritage collection brings an irreverent take to Indian occasionwear,” the designer begins.
When enquired about the muse, concept and initial ideas behind this collection, Payal elucidates that her inspiration comes from the women she comes across. “The gentle non-conformists who appreciate good design and have a point of view — they are driven by taste, not trends. Design discipline is key for me to ensure that what I make finds a purpose and place in someone’s life. This collection, in both its chapters, is no different,” she adds.
The collection’s palette moves between soft pastels (mint, pale blue and ivory) and grounded neutrals (brown, rust and ochre), punctuated by vivid accents (chilli red, magenta and sapphire).
The Spring Summer 2026 collection offers 44 styles across the Contemporary and Heritage edits. The former features linen, poplin and a blended silk that Payal and her team sourced from Japan, while the latter incorporates resham brocade, which has been engineered onto lightweight silk.
“The silhouettes reflect a lot of our signature styles–draped dresses, jumpsuits, classic shirts and sharply tailored kurta paired with trousers. The Heritage collection also has kaftans with resham brocade details that carry inspiration from classic Indian miniature paintings and architecture. For example, the trellis or jaali that appears as an all-over motif on the kurta and trousers or a jharokha window that has been engineered on a draped kaftan-style dress. Brocade remains the star of our Heritage collection, in a lighter, summer-appropriate iteration,” she reveals.
For highlights from the collection, the designer tells us that the draped dresses have been popular and that is because they are truly versatile, with an easy adaptability across body types. “The trousers, shirts and jackets are wardrobe classics that are easy to style. The kurtas and trousers are great investment pieces. The classical essence of the kurta form has been given a contemporary update, so it feels both current and timeless,” she elucidates.
As we move through 2026, Payal Khandwala is busy prepping on making 2027 special as it marks a 15-year milestone for her label. “We have a few exciting collaborations coming up later this year. At the cusp of turning 15, some exciting full-circle moments seem to be emerging,” she offers a sneak peek.
₹16,500 onwards. Available online.