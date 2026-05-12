Designers

Designer Ridhi Bansal and stylist Mohit Rai on their label ITRH completing five years

Maximalist label ITRH completes five chic years and co-founders Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai takes us through their design journey
A picture from designer Ridhi Bansal and stylist Mohit Rai’s label ITRH’s bridal range Jadau
Stunning bridal outfits from Jadau collection of the label ITRH
Updated on
3 min read

As maximalist couture label ITRH, co-founded by celebrated celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and designer Ridhi Bansal, marks five years this year, we speak with the founders about the journey so far and plans ahead.

Sonam Kapoor in ITRH
Sonam Kapoor in ITRH

Five years of ITRH: How has the journey been?

Mohit: Honestly, it’s been a mix of excitement, learning, and a lot of figuring things out as we went along. When we started, we were very design-focused, but over time we realised that building a brand is so much more, it’s about people, processes, and consistency.

Ridhi: There have definitely been tough phases especially when it came to scaling while maintaining quality, but those moments really shaped us. If anything, the journey has taught us to stay patient, trust our instincts, and keep evolving. Seeing women connect with ITRH has been the most rewarding part.

A piece from the collection Chaandni Raatein
A piece from the collection Chaandni Raatein

How has the brand evolved and how has the design aesthetic changed?

Ridhi: In the beginning, we were very occasion-focused, more statement, more festive. But today, ITRH has become more versatile. We design keeping in mind that a woman wants pieces she can wear in multiple ways, across different occasions.

Mohit: Our aesthetic has also become more refined. It’s still feminine and elegant, but now there’s more balance, less excess, and more intention. We focus a lot more on how something feels, not just how it looks.

Ensembles from ITRH
Ensembles from ITRH

What’s the plan for the brand going forward?

Ridhi: We want to grow, but in a thoughtful way. Strengthening our retail presence, building a stronger online connection, and expanding categories is definitely part of the plan. But more than anything, we want ITRH to feel like a brand women relate to not just for clothes, but for how it makes them feel: confident, effortless, and themselves.

Designer Ridhi Bansal and stylist Mohit Rai
Designer Ridhi Bansal and stylist Mohit Rai

Trends for this summer’s festive and party looks?

Mohit: People are definitely moving towards lighter, more comfortable occasion wear.

Pastels, tonal looks, and modern silhouettes like draped sarees and fusion sets are really big right now. Also, minimal embellishment, things that stand out without being too loud. Versatility is key, everyone wants pieces they can style differently.

Ibrahim Ali Khan in ITRH
Ibrahim Ali Khan in ITRH

Summer wardrobe must-haves?

A few essentials we always go back to are draped sari, a good co-ord set, a lightweight lehenga in a neutral tone, easy, statement kurtas and a sheer jacket or overlay.

A bridal couture from ITRH
A bridal couture from ITRH

A glimpse of the next collection?

Ridhi: We’re moving slightly deeper and bolder with the next one—richer tones, sharper silhouettes, but still keeping that fluid ITRH feel.

It’s more confident, a little stronger but still very wearable.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

A picture from designer Ridhi Bansal and stylist Mohit Rai’s label ITRH’s bridal range Jadau
Anand RK & Suparna Sharma bag Pulitzer Prize! Here's why this award matters
Mohit Rai
Itrh
Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal