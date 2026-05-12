Designer Ridhi Bansal and stylist Mohit Rai on their label ITRH completing five years

As maximalist couture label ITRH, co-founded by celebrated celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and designer Ridhi Bansal, marks five years this year, we speak with the founders about the journey so far and plans ahead.
Five years of ITRH: How has the journey been?
Mohit: Honestly, it’s been a mix of excitement, learning, and a lot of figuring things out as we went along. When we started, we were very design-focused, but over time we realised that building a brand is so much more, it’s about people, processes, and consistency.
Ridhi: There have definitely been tough phases especially when it came to scaling while maintaining quality, but those moments really shaped us. If anything, the journey has taught us to stay patient, trust our instincts, and keep evolving. Seeing women connect with ITRH has been the most rewarding part.
How has the brand evolved and how has the design aesthetic changed?
Ridhi: In the beginning, we were very occasion-focused, more statement, more festive. But today, ITRH has become more versatile. We design keeping in mind that a woman wants pieces she can wear in multiple ways, across different occasions.
Mohit: Our aesthetic has also become more refined. It’s still feminine and elegant, but now there’s more balance, less excess, and more intention. We focus a lot more on how something feels, not just how it looks.
What’s the plan for the brand going forward?
Ridhi: We want to grow, but in a thoughtful way. Strengthening our retail presence, building a stronger online connection, and expanding categories is definitely part of the plan. But more than anything, we want ITRH to feel like a brand women relate to not just for clothes, but for how it makes them feel: confident, effortless, and themselves.
Trends for this summer’s festive and party looks?
Mohit: People are definitely moving towards lighter, more comfortable occasion wear.
Pastels, tonal looks, and modern silhouettes like draped sarees and fusion sets are really big right now. Also, minimal embellishment, things that stand out without being too loud. Versatility is key, everyone wants pieces they can style differently.
Summer wardrobe must-haves?
A few essentials we always go back to are draped sari, a good co-ord set, a lightweight lehenga in a neutral tone, easy, statement kurtas and a sheer jacket or overlay.