Designer Ridhi Bansal and stylist Mohit Rai on their label ITRH completing five years

Five years of ITRH: How has the journey been?

Mohit: Honestly, it’s been a mix of excitement, learning, and a lot of figuring things out as we went along. When we started, we were very design-focused, but over time we realised that building a brand is so much more, it’s about people, processes, and consistency.

Ridhi: There have definitely been tough phases especially when it came to scaling while maintaining quality, but those moments really shaped us. If anything, the journey has taught us to stay patient, trust our instincts, and keep evolving. Seeing women connect with ITRH has been the most rewarding part.