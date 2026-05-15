Raghavendra Rathore on designing Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour wardrobe

For the Aura Tour, Raghavendra Rathore collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh to reinterpret stage dressing through a distinctly Indian lens. The look centers around a black silk Pathani-style kurta, tailored with Diljit’s signature short sleeves, paired with a cotton-silk chadra forming a silhouette synonymous with his on-stage identity.

We talk to Raghavendra Rathore to get into the details of this collaboration.

Why traditional Indian silhouettes worked for Diljit Dosanjh’s stage identity