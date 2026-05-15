Raghavendra Rathore on designing Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour wardrobe
For the Aura Tour, Raghavendra Rathore collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh to reinterpret stage dressing through a distinctly Indian lens. The look centers around a black silk Pathani-style kurta, tailored with Diljit’s signature short sleeves, paired with a cotton-silk chadra forming a silhouette synonymous with his on-stage identity.
We talk to Raghavendra Rathore to get into the details of this collaboration.
Why traditional Indian silhouettes worked for Diljit Dosanjh’s stage identity
What was the starting point for this collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh for the Aura Tour?
Diljit has a very natural sense of self. There’s an ease to the way he carries both his music and his identity. We first worked together during the Diluminati Tour in 2024, and the collaboration felt instinctive from the beginning.
Over time, there was a mutual understanding of what felt authentic to him especially his preference for rooted, traditional dressing. When he started thinking about the Aura Tour, the conversation continued in a similar spirit. It felt like a natural extension rather than a defined starting point.
Diljit has a very distinct on-stage identity. How did you balance that with your design language?
Diljit’s stage presence moves between high energy and something more quiet and lyrical, but at the core he remains deeply rooted in his cultural identity. That reflects strongly in how he chooses to dress. For us, it was important not to overwork that. We explored pieces like the bandhgala style for kurtas focusing on comfort, ease, and movement. The fabrics were kept light, the construction clean, and the detailing subtle. It’s always a balance between creative expression and practicality—especially for someone performing live.
What is the significance of the evolving motifs, from the Morni to the sun?
The Morni, or peacock, is a motif that feels quite personal to us. It represents individuality, and a certain quiet confidence. Being our national bird, it also carries a sense of identity and uniqueness that connects naturally with Diljit’s persona. We saw it as something that could evolve much like his own journey.
How closely did you collaborate with Diljit during the design process?
Diljit came in with a clear point of view. He wanted something that felt Indian, but not in an obvious or overly styled way. We worked through sketches together, refining silhouettes until they felt resolved. The fabrics were a mix of contemporary materials with traditional detailing layered in more subtly. It was a collaborative process, but also a very considered one.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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