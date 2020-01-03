Even before she made her big debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday had the attention of paparazzi and fashionistas alike. While she established herself as a bankable star, this 21-year-old always has her style game on point. Be it an ethnic lehenga with traditional jhumkas or a gorgeous little black dress, Ananya pulls it off with elan each time. In an exclusive chat with Indulge, the diva shares tricks to help you tick off your party to-do list hassle-free.

All things black

Ananya believes that comfort is key. Her wardrobe, she says, is full of basics, especially statement tees with funny quotes and sayings from her collection for ONLY. However, for a party night, she likes a little black dress. “A super short and sparkly dress from Be The Party collection is perfect for this season, especially if you like a blingy ensemble like me,” she shares. What better than a shimmery maxi dress with a stunning V-neckline? INR 3,149 approximately.





Sneakin’ around

One look at Ananya’s Instagram pictures will tell you that she loves her sneakers quite a bit. Whether it’s a concert or a vacation, a pair that is her go-to option. “I’m the most comfortable in sneakers and I pair them with literally everything. I especially love Skechers because they blend glamour and comfort so effortlessly,” says Ananya. This pair of sneakers with a pop of red and blue are designed to make you feel comfortable all day, thanks to the soft fabric. INR 4,875 approximately.



The scent of a woman

If you’re looking for a scent that makes you feel natural yet sophisticated, Ananya recommends Fastrack’s Solo unisex perfume. The iconic youth brand, best known for its range of watches, launched a perfume line-up consisting of seven notes, last month. “This collection is my go-to, especially Solo, because it’s a unisex one. I love wearing a perfume that is not overtly feminine,” says the star. The trendy bottles are inspired by Bluetooth speakers and offer a mix of classic wood and fruity scent. INR 995 approximately.



Paint the town pink

Even before she starts with her make-up routine, Ananya likes to apply face masks and let her skin relax. “I would suggest a detox before a party! You can create a face mask with ingredients available in your kitchen,” she shares. For all her young fans, she recommends Lakmé’s range, which is budget-friendly too. “Stock up on the mains — primer, concealer, mascara and eye pencil. Even on a regular day where I want to keep things simple, I apply Lakmé Absolut Matte Melt Liquid Lipstick — mostly a bright pink shade,” she adds. INR 750 approximately.





Exfoliate right

With back-to-back film schedules and interviews, the star believes in hassle-free DIY salon treatment with Gillette Venus. “Shaving has always been a part of my routine. It helps my skin feel smoother and also exfoliates the top layer of dead skin cells,” she shares. This razor comes with a unique soap gel bar made of avocado oil and body butter. INR 299 approximately.



The radiant touch

No matter how tired you are after a party, cleansing your skin before you go to bed is a must. “I follow my night care routine religiously. I remove all the make-up on my face with a Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Creme,” she shares. Enriched with Moroccan argan oil, this non-greasy gel with SPF 30 PA++ nourishes the skin, leaving you with a radiant finish. INR 599 approximately.



Ring it in!

With minimalism being the buzzword in the fashion world, this young icon too likes to keep her style easy-breezy. Argento Vivo’s Enamel Hoop Earrings is a must-try. This pair of enamel-dipped studs are handcrafted from 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver. INR 4,630 approximately.

Go for the gold

If you love neckpieces, Ananya suggests an elegant choker, which will go with all kinds of outfits — dress, jeans and tee or a jumpsuit too. Check out this sleek and intricately-crafted golden Snake Chain Choker from Forever 21 — a perfect statement piece. INR 499 approximately.