From dove printed red cushions to digital neckbands, our pick of unique stocking stuffers

Ornaments galore

Who doesn’t love a beautifully decorated Christmas tree? These assorted crochet ornaments from Dandelion Dreams are bright and fun. The handcrafted ornaments ranging from Santas and reindeer to snowman and wreaths are sure to add life to your tree. Price Rs 650. Available online.

Cosy corner

Make your home a holiday haven with the newly launched Christmas collection from The Yellow Dwelling. Their collection of cushions, placemats, curtains, table runners, tree trinkets and ornaments are sure to set the mood for all the year-end celebrations. The set of four cushion covers featuring doves, tartan mittens and cherries is a clear winner for us. Price Rs 1,685. Available online.

Music marathon

This Christmas, give the man in your life the Musicmate 550, the world’s first Bluetooth neckband with pre-loaded songs that have a 35-hour battery from Tarbull, a premium lifestyle brand. The product promises ultra-fast charging, delivering 10-hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charging, 3D immersive audio and vibration alert for incoming. Price Rs 2,007. Available online.

Shoes for all

If you want to give back to nature and reduce your carbon footprint, try gifting from the amazing range of slip-ons, sports, lace-ups and flip flops from Greensole, a Peta-approved vegan shoe brand. Price Rs 2,762. Available online.



Rosy hues

The long lasting multi-use tint pots from beauty and skincare brand Recode with the goodness of jojoba oil is ideal as a stocking stuffer for your lady love. The 3-in-1 easy-to-carry pot which comes in beautiful shades of red and peach can be used on the lips, on the cheeks as a blusher and on the eyes as a tinted shadow. Price Rs 495. Available online.

Skin love

Be - BORN ETHICAL Hydra Restructuring Night Serum is a night-time hug of hydration for dull, dry and dehydrated skin. This face serum for dry skin replenishes and locks in moisture to leave the skin velvet soft. Make sure to gift this to your loved ones for glowing skin this winter. Price Rs 990. Available online.

