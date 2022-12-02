Wedding season special: From Raw Mango to Gaurang Shah, here are some Chennai-based designers to shop bridal wear from

When it comes to prepping for a wedding or looking for bridal attire — right from selecting jewellery to fixing a florist — it’s going to be a stressful process; one that will leave you overwrought. Fret not, however, if you are worried about last-minute shopping, because here are a few designer brands in the city that could come to your rescue.



Raw Mango

Raw Mango is a classic for a reason; from a sari to a simple lehenga, the brand knows how to make a statement. This wedding collection is known for turning heads and is heavily inspired by Agha Hasan Amanat’s 1852 love story between a mortal and an otherworldly fairy. The Peacock Country collection includes tehzeeb designs of gold and silver ganga jamuna, aari, zardozi, and gota. Their kurtas and lehengas are woven in rich brocades and also the classic jewelled colours of mixed silver and gold, forest green and saturated reds and indigo that compete with a dancing peacock. At Raw Mango. INR 18,800 onwards.

Gaurang Shah

Are you that bride or bridesmaid who is looking for a sari with traditional motifs inspired by South Indian temples? Well-known designer Gaurang Shah is in the city with his latest bridal collection Sindoor. Traditional weaves like kanjivaram, paithani, banarasi, kota, uppada, khadi, and muslin are used with intricate gara, kasuti, aari, chikan and kutchi embroidery. December 7 and 8. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage. Price on request.



Jayanti Reddy

Are you looking for a lehenga straight out of a fantasy? Jayanti Reddy from Hyderabad has launched her new wedding collection for the perfect fairytale wedding. A timeless zardozi with a rich banarasi weave will be an excellent choice for your nuptials or a cocktail party. If you need help deciding which colour to choose, try their most popular royal purple heavy lehenga with its unique cut. At Collage. INR 12,900 onwards.

Grace Studio

Grace Studio by Haneet Singh is now in town with its new collection, right off the runways of Dubai Fashion Week and Colombo Fashion Week 2022. The collection has one-of-a-kind wedding gowns that will suit any Indian bride. At Daisy Prêt-couture. INR 40,000 onwards.

Sruthi Kannath

The Sruthi Kannath blouse, very popular in our city, has ornate hand embroidery and studded swarovski crystals. Some of their most outstanding works take inspiration from the beauty of Indian heritage by weaving in kundan stones, gems and pearls with intricate handwork that creates garments unsurpassed in style and elegance. INR 10,000 onwards.

Mishru

Colours play an important role in determining your wedding day look. While pink and red are traditional wedding colours, why not wear a light-coloured lehenga? Mishru has beautifully embroidered heavy lehengas in interesting light colours. At Evoluzione. INR 29,600 onwards.

Studio 24

To give a South Indian look to the bride and the groom, Studio 24 presents a collection in spun silks and velvets along with a combination of appliqué motifs for suits, lehengas, sherwanis and tuxedos. At Studio 24. INR 15,000 onwards.