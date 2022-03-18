Holi 2022: Tame your sugar cravings with some bespoke sweetmeat

If colours make Holi vibrant, traditional nibbles and sweets make it more joyous. Gujiya, laddu, thandai and other traditional sweets are the favoured choices and while they are available in abundance in local confectionery shops, online homegrown labels are doing their best to make Holi special with their bespoke choices. Check out the brands and their artisanal offerings.

The Baklava Box

Gourmet sweet brand, The Baklava Box, which specialises in Turkish pastry, especially baklava has some amazing options this Holi. The newly-curated boxes pack in five to six varieties of the filo pastry dessert that are laced in honey and topped with nuts. The luscious sweetmeats are eggless, customizable and make for a great gifting option as well.

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 onwards

Instagram @TheBaklavaBox

Bandar Mithai

If you are in the mood to treat your tastebuds to some sweetmeats from the South then check out Bandar Mithai. This homegrown brand specialises in traditional Indian mithais from the South and its repertoire features delicacies like Ghee Mysore Pak, Jaggery Urad Laddu, Boondi Mithai, Puffed Rice Laddu, Dry Fruits ball, Dry Fruit Pootharekulu and more.

Pocket pinch: Rs 249 onwards

bandarmithai.in

Gur Chini

Delhi-based progressive Indian sweet brand has something new and interesting for every occasion. For Holi the premium mithai brand has Luxury Ghewar Hamper with decadent Bikaner Malai and Kesar ghewars. There’s also a Luxury Floral hamper and its highlight includes the rose-shaped gujiya in kesar and pistachio. Also, don’t miss their eclectic range of thandai like Organic, Banarasi, Bhavangiri and Gujarati Thandai.

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 onwards

gurchini.com

Nihira

Holi isn’t just about experimenting with colours if you have a sweet tooth. This colourful weekend, get lucky with Nihira’s experimental range of ladoos made out of lavender extracts-motichoor and mint-lemon. For a change in texture and taste, pick their Pista Chandrakala with hints of pistachios or Lotus Biscoff Gujiya with a soft caramel biscuit spread.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 300 onwards

Instagram: @nihiraandco

Berfila

Artisanal sweet shop Berfila kicked off four years back in a small Gurgaon studio. Inspired by everyday events, each of their products is an extension of their perception of our culture. This year, Berfila has come up with exclusive Holi Sweet Boxes consisting of flavoured gujiyas. Available in 500gms and 1kg boxes, all of their products are made-to-order to ensure freshness. They have also introduced a Holi Hamper with Gujiyas, Chandrakalas, Gulaal and Thandai.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 599 onwards

berfila.com

Arq

A passion for celebrating the century old art of Mithai making in India gave shape to the luxury sweet shop Arq. A brainchild of chef duo Ashay Dhopatkar and Neha Lakhani, the Delhi based vegetarian boutique delivers artisanal happiness pan India. Apart from flavours, they have also experimented with the packaging shapes. The Chandrakala fillings include coffee, mawa, nuts, apple cinnamon and figs while the pedhas have caramel and truffle options. They have also come up with a Holi Special Decker combo box, thandais and colour tubes.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 450 onwards for sweetmeats

Rs 275 for Thandai

arqmithai.in

MadChocolates

Kolkata based chocolatier Madhumita Upadhyay of MadChocolates is giving thandai, paan and gujhiyas a special twist this Holi. Her Thandai Bars and Bites are made with homemade masala on a white chocolate base while the Benarasi Paan with white and dark chocolate oozes flavours of a meetha paan. She'll also be serving Colours of Holi with edible colours, Red Delight with a Gulkand topping and Chocolate gujhiyas & malpuas.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 70 onwards

Contact: +91 98362 34119