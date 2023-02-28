Organic Gulaals to Thandaai- celebrate this Holi with Fabindia's festive offerings

Holi is indeed one of the most transitional festivals that ends the spring season and welcomes the sunny summers. And what better way to beat the heat than make a splash with eye-popping colours, chilled Thandai and Gujiya! Upping the ante on festive madness, Fabindia has a new gifting range of gujiya, gulaal and thandai to make a splash.

The hampers are available in different combinations and come in striking vibrant packaging. Given that playing with gulaals is a main attraction in the festival, the brand has ensured they are made with 100 percent natural ingredients, are skin-friendly and free from chemicals. They are reportedly made by women from marginalised communities by hand grounding dried flowers collected from temples. Some of the ingredients used in the making of colours are sourced directly from local farmers.

Apart from natural Gulaal, the brand has brought an exclusive thandai powder with no additives, artificial flavours, or preservatives. It can be added to cold milk for the customary drink. It has a fine mix of Almonds, Cashews, Green Cardamom and Dried Rose Petals that add to the rich taste and aroma. Present it in their brass and ceramic glasses for a more royal look.

The offerings in the hamper also include gujiya-- the traditional sweet stuffed with delightful khoya, dry fruits and covered in a glistening sugar coating.

Available at Fabindia stores from February 17 to March 8

