Things to buy this monsoon

It’s important to arm yourself with the right equipment to combat the monsoons. That’s why we’ve curated a list of essential items for you to make it through the rains—all of which can be ordered from the comfort of your own home.

Also read: 7 gender-fluid accessories to break the binary and elevate your OOTD

HK basics

If you are looking for the perfect bags this monsoon, then you need to order this. Tyler’s backpack from HK basic is the perfect choice for literally anything. The bag is made with compound PU fabric and the super quality build material provides extra comfort and makes it easy to carry for long durations during monsoon.

Tyler’s backpack from HK basic

Material: Polyester (Polyester is a synthetic fiber that is known for its strength, durability, and water-resistant properties. It is not inherently waterproof, and it will not prevent water from soaking through the fabric)

https://hkbasics.com/products/tydeus-backpack?variant=42005714796734

Bayla Skin

It’s time to make some room in your beauty closet to fit in monsoon essential products that’ll help you beat the humid and moist weather. Even during the monsoon season, harmful UV rays can penetrate our skin. So, wearing sunscreen is essential to fight skin damages caused by the sun’s harmful rays, such as premature aging, tanning, freckles and sunburns. The Avocado Sunscreen SPF 35+ with Niacinamide PA+++ is a perfect blend of avocado extract, aloe juice, and niacinamide. Its ultra-lightweight and non-comedogenic formula offers protection, nourishment, and hydration without clogging pores or leaving a white cast. So, don’t let the clouds fool you, protect your skin all year round with Bayla Skin’s Avocado Sunscreen.

https://bayla.in/products/sunscreen-cream-for-all-skin-types

The Tinted Story

Sunglasses during a rainy day/date go hand-in-hand, and you could play it cool with the new trendy sunglasses from the tinted story with cutting-edge polarised lenses to enjoy visual clarity and comfort under any weather conditions while keeping up your style quotient this season. Apart from the stylish options, they also have polarised sunglasses, which are often the optometrists’ choice. The wet roads and water droplets during the monsoons create tons of surfaces that bounce back the light, which makes it harder to see; polarised lenses help cut through that glare, which also makes them perfect for people who love to don a pair of sunglasses while driving.

Sunglasses from The Tinted Story

https://thetintedstory.com/products/bk202?variant=43927009919204

Also read: Marlene Dietrich’s iconic Jarretière bracelet sells for $4.5 million

Good Indian

If you and your friends are fitness enthusiasts and love trekking, then don’t forget to add Good Indian to your wishlist. Why? Good Indian’s sustainable and unisex activewear line addresses this challenge by offering versatile garments that are suitable for travelling, trekking and for a variety of workout environments, whether indoors or outdoors. It’s a perfect clothing solution, ensuring comfort, performance, and eco-consciousness during monsoon. The best part of having good Indian products is that the activewear line features innovative fabrics that are engineered for quick drying and longevity. This ensures that wearers stay comfortable and dry even in wet conditions, allowing them to focus on their workouts. The garments also prioritise breathability and flexibility, allowing for ease of movement and maximum performance.

https://goodindian.co.in