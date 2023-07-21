Ahead of this highly anticipated Barbie movie, we curate a list of our favourite Barbie brand collaborations 

Ever since the trailer of the Barbie movie was first streamed online, the cast and crew have been painting the town pink. The internet has been taken by storm as numerous brands join forces with Mattel to bring us a delightful array of limited-edition Barbie-core clothes and accessories. As rumour has it, everyone at the theatres will arrive in pink. Here are a few apparel and accessory choices that we’ve curated to help you find your place as a Barbie girl in a brand-new Barbie World!

Block magic

The soft knit cotton Gap X Barbie Adult Arch Logo Hoodie sporting a hooded neckline and long sleeves comes with a front kanga pocket and banded hem. The hoodie features light and hot pink colour-block details at the hood, sleeves and kanga pocket with a Gap arch logo and Barbie logo. ₹5,741 approximately.

Bow down

Celebrating the Totally Hair Barbie doll and her signature swirl print from the 90s, this headband by Lele Sadoughi is fashioned with a knot and finished in an off-centre bow. ₹6,976 approx.

Pyjama party

H&M rolls out a cosy pyjama set featuring a light pink, round-neck jersey T-shirt and a pair of shorts featuring delightful Barbie print motifs. The T-shirt boasts a relaxed, boxy fit with dropped shoulders and a straight-cut hem with short slits on each side. ₹1,499.

Charm time

Detailed with whimsical charms like custom-cut crystal flower charm, a vibrant pink pump, a playful roller skate and a timeless classic car, This Raquel Watch from Fossil x Barbie Collection is crafted with a rectangular white satin dial accompanied by a black leather wrap strap and ‘90s-era Barbie logo. ₹23,995.

Meshy affair

The Barbie Mesh Crop Top by Forever 21 boasting a sleeveless look with a crew neck and full knit lining is stylised with signature Barbie prints across the silhouette. ₹1,299.

Pony tale

The Barbie x Kitsch Satin Scrunchies set serve made-in-Malibu vibes. Covered in Barbie’s signature pink hue and sprinkled with rhinestone details and plaid patterns, the set of two is made from silky, frictionless fabric that protects your hair from frizz and tangles. ₹1,313 approx.

Sole story

These Barbiestessy Women’s Fuchsia Pumps in dreamy pink are designed with translucent stilettos edged with a flared heel and rubber sole. Aldo’s pointed slip-ons are embellished with crystals that are shaped like a heart. ₹17,999.



