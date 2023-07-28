Unique festive gifts to consider this season

The festive season is almost here! Skip the usual gifts this time and instead, give your loved ones something special. Here are a few fashionable options for you to gift them this festive season.

Wellness Hamper by Anahata Organic

Anahata is a sustainable lifestyle brand, which focuses on wellness-based beauty products. The formulation of the products is curated in the Himalayas, where founder Radhika Iyer has spent several years learning and experimenting. These products are 100% organic, handcrafted and chemical-free. Anahata Organic offers a wide range of Skin Care, Hair Care and Fragrances. It is a conscious brand that champions the causes of small farmers, local businesses and women entrepreneurs.

Where to buy: Online

Price: On Request

MK Jewels

MK Jewels is the first and only brand that makes 18K gold and CZ Jewellery. MK Jewels have been a benchmark for design, craftsmanship, quality, and price since 1999. They are India’s leading manufacturer and retailer of real diamond, gold, and CZ jewellery, and have successfully established their presence in Mumbai and Ahmedabad with a loyal customer base across the country and globally.

Where to buy: Online

Price: On Request

Jaipur Watch Company: Filigree II Wristwear and Imperial III Automatic Wristwear

Jaipur Watch Company's art deco designs

Filigree is a delicate embellishment in which skilled jewellers painstakingly solder fine, pliable threads of precious metal, which are then twisted or curled into a beautiful artistic motif or jewellery design, or in this case, the Filigree Wristwear. The word can also be used to describe anything that is very delicate or fanciful. This technique, which has been used for hundreds of years, can take the shape of gorgeous scroll-work, lacy flourishes, symmetrical Art-Deco style designs, and other fascinating motifs. The third series of its maiden collection, Imperial III, houses an antique 70-year-old King George VI coin. George VI was the last ruler of the British Empire and the first head of the commonwealth. His reign witnessed the transition of India from a colony to a democracy.

Where to buy: Online

Price: On Request

Lodi Shoes - Spanish Footwear Brand

Glamorous Spanish brand, LODI that has been a pioneer in premium women’s footwear for over 40 years and its launch in India marks its expansion into a new and large market. Through its legacy and timeless designs, LODI is renowned for its high quality and impressive materials. Each shoe is crafted ergonomically to offer the best comfort while wearing them. The brand adds a touch of elegance to women’s footwear with contemporary and signature designs in their Pumps, Slingbacks, Sandals, Ballerinas and Yutes.



Where to buy: Online

Price: On Request

Tissa Fontaneda Luxury Spanish Handbags

The Bubble Bag

Born in 2010, brand Tissa Fontaneda adds a touch of classic luxury with a modern twist. Characterised by impeccable quality, artisan craftsmanship and attention to detail, Tissa Fontaneda consists of exquisitely designed handbags. The instantly recognisable ‘Bubble Bag’ has become the signature design of Tissa Fontaneda Collection. House of Ajoomal has brought Tissa to India, the brand is here to make every Indian woman fall in love over and over again with the best of Spanish craftsmanship, which is now retailed on Tata Cliq Luxury.

Where to buy: Online

Price: On Request

Nivedita

Meticulously woven textiles, intricately beaded embroideries and the striking vibrancy of Indian Ethnic clothing embody the fundamental fabric of Indian festive attire. Nivedita is one of India’s leading luxury couturier and prêt designer. With influences of geometry in her gilded prints and an ardent practice of precise cutting. Nivedita’s festive collection is a great edgy and off beat option this festive season.

Where to buy: Online

Price: On Request