Five ultra-light shoes to make your summer runs fun

Summer is the perfect time for fitness enthusiasts to be searching for breathable apparel that will help them combat the heat and stay in shape. Anyone may reach their full potential, break personal records, and even tackle new distances if they have the appropriate pair of running shoes. Whether you're a casual jogger or a seasoned marathon runner, go no further than our pick of the most breathable, supportive, and cushioning shoes to help you meet your summer fitness objectives.

Ultraboost Light

The Ultraboost Light is a member recently added to the iconic shoe franchise of Adidas. It offers the ultimate cushioning and breathability, ensuring that your feet feel light and receives enough support as you enjoy your runs. With 10 percent lower carbon footprint, it also helps you to become an environment friendly runner, contributing towards the betterment of the planet.

INR 18,999 onwards. Best for racing and training

Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3

The soft, high-performance, and highly textured UA Intelliknit upper improves breathability through its enourmous stretch and targeted flex. A new, secure heel counter combined with pillowy but firm panels delivers sturdy, foot hugging support. The moulded detailing in the midfoot and lower contour around the ankle not only improve fit but offer stability and ease of entry benefits.

INR 15,999 onwards. Best for running and training

ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 3

The Adizero Adios Pro 3 is perfect for everyday individual needs and versatile training, especially if you prepare for the big marathons. The shoe has been worn by legends like Amos Kipruto and have been behind the win of three major marathons within the first five months of launching. It features Adidas' ENERGYRODS 2.0 technology from heel to toe and is a perfect companion for boosting your speed and performance.

INR 24,999 onwards. Best for marathons and training

Nike Metcon 7 Training Shoes

Best suited for an overall workout, the Nike Metcon 7 Training Shoes offer a wide heel with slight cushioning. This design provides the needed stability for heavy weightlifting sessions. The slight heel upliftment gives proper physical alignment for heavy workouts. The versatile gym shoe is best suited for Running, weightlifting, squats, swings, and snatches. The shoe is also designed with maximum ventilation that keeps the user cool even after intense aerobic workouts.

INR 14,419 onwards. Best for running and training

ADIZERO SL

One needs the best feet support as they train for races and are on the road to break their own record. The ADIZERO SLhas been designed for that, it helps runners take their training to the next level and democratisation winning. With superlight cushioning and energy torsion system it is an elite-level running shoe with record breaking technology, which is available at a lower price point.

INR 11,999 onwards. Best for racing and training



