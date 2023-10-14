5 timeless pieces to add to your watch collection

The versatility of timepieces makes them a highly sought-after collectible. If you’re new to the world of timepieces, you can feel like the horological community is full of obscure and technical jargon. But if you’re in up to your wrists in timepieces, you'll learn the difference between a chronograph and a chronometer and come to appreciate the significance of both in due course of time. The more you learn, the more you’ll value that knowledge. These collections become part of our identity and because of their vintage value they can also serve as a tangible connection to the past.

Here are 5 classic watches to add to your collection:

Rolex Submariner

The Rolex Submariner is the gold standard in diver’s watches, thanks to its reliability and classic style. It can be worn to both business and social events, thanks to its adaptability. Due to its enduring popularity, the Submariner has been a go-to for collectors of fine timepieces. Launched in 1953, the Submariner has, over the years, undergone many innovative changes and today, thanks to innovations like the graded rotatable bezel, bright display, and big hands and hour markers, the Submariner has become a phenomenon outside of the professional realm. The Submariner, for any watch collector, is the benchmark watch.

Omega Speedmaster Professional

Omega’s Moonwatch, a.k.a. the Speedmaster Professional, came into the limelight as the first watch worn on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Its timeless quality comes from the way its historical significance complements its contemporary simplicity, and this makes it an enduring addition to any collection.

INS Vikrant R11- HEFTY.art

Renowned Sculptor Arzan Khambatta, and the prestigious Bangalore Watch Company present an extraordinary collection to commemorate the INS Vikrant’s extraordinary legacy. The new collection, made from the salvaged metal of the venerable vessel, has five unique sculptures designed by Arzan Khambatta and seventy limited- edition exclusively constructed wristwatches by Bangalore Watch Company. Definitely a watch collector’s delight, considering the rich history behind making these limited-edition series.

Omega Speedmaster

The Speedmaster has a long history of space exploration and offers unrivalled precision and elegance in its many iteration. Numerous astronauts, during numerous missions with NASA, have trusted their time while wearing the legendary Omega Speedmaster. Its iconic history and timeless chronograph design make it an essential addition to any watch collection, for the Omega Speedmaster is a symbol of horological excellence known the world over.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of the most recognisable versions, thanks to its octagonal bezel, “tapisserie” dial, and integrated bracelet. The Royal Oak, designed by Gerald Genta, introduced in 1972, has been a classic timepiece since then and today it’s a symbol of luxury and craftsmanship, thus making this a must-have classic watch in one’s collection.