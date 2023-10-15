Check out these handmade jewellery brands for your last minute Puja shopping

Puja is here already, but we still are looking forward to some more unique accessories to match up with our outfits this festive season. Accept it or not, each one of us looks for something special and creates Puja looks that are different from the others. Here is a list of local handmade jewellery brands, who will take care of your last minute puja shopping with their quirky pieces.

Two & Half

Two & Half

This sustainable brand that doesn’t consider anything as a waste, and can turn anything around them into beautiful pieces is doing earrings with leftover wood chips, denim cut outs and accentuating them with crochet. And they even have a host of colourful jhumkas to go with your ethnic wear, so that no one asks, “what jhumka?”

Rs 150 onwards.

Bijaya

Bijaya

Known for their mixed medium jewellery pieces, earrings, necklaces and rings using clay, copper and leather, Rami Roy is concentrating more on leather pieces this puja. Not just quirky, her pieces are versatile to be sported with both western and ethnic outfits.

Rs 550 onwards.

Bluefly Jewels

Bluefly Jewels

All the pieces in Bluefly Jewels’ Dugga’s Homecoming collection are crafted by the talented artisans of West Bengal in copper and brass with the touch of pearls, semi precious stones and meenakari work. They are looking forward to bringing the essence of Sharodiya in handcrafted jewels which represent the Devi in every woman.

Rs 550 onwards

Shova

Shova

If you are looking for something minimal, unique and hand painted, made of clay and sustainable, you know what to search for. That’s Shova’s Divine collection. Like most, this is not a collection representing all things festive, rather it is Trisha Maiti’s perspective towards divine power. And the pieces are something that one can easily sport all year round.

Rs 85 onwards.

Kalpokriti

Kalpokriti

Known for their pieces made with jute, fabric and german black polish jewellery designs, the brand’s Sharod '23 by Kalpokriti edit has pieces made with clay which are very unique and exciting to sport. They have a few hair accessories too to amp up your puja look.

Rs 100 onwards.

Attoja

Attoja

Attoja has introduced two necklace sets that go beautifully with the spirit of Durga puja. Both the sets, Aadya and Rudrani, are named after the goddess keeping in mind the auspicious occasion. The jewelleries are made from copper and 18kt gold plated, and contain real flowers which are dried and preserved with resin within them.

Rs 500 onwards.

Rang-Roz Art

Rang-Roz Art

Rang-Roz Art’s puja collection, "Dugga-Dugga", dances with the beauty of nature and the ordinary. Drawing inspiration from Bengal's Jamani designs, South India's temple artistry, Madhubani, Purulia's Chau and Patachitra traditions, their pieces are a vibrant fusion, and have embarked on a colourful journey, plucking ideas from blooming flowers, lush leaves and ferns. From lightweight statement earrings, brooches, adjustable finger rings to necklaces and chokers, all are hand-painted and crafted in the collection. The collection mainly is a blend of wood with the warmth of clay, crafting artistic pieces.

Rs 199 onwards

Salankaraa

Salankaraa

Salankaraa’s "Agomani" collection will feature pieces like Adyaa, Chitrani, Mrinmoyee, Padmini and such based on the work pattern and art subject. Most of the materials used are from versatile sources like thread, fabric, clay, jute, wood and so on, but all of them share a common root, they are of the earthy source and eco-friendly in nature. Available in a variety of colours, the idea is to make the pieces look everything from earthy tones to kaleidoscopic patterns.

Rs 250 onwards

Butterfly Tree

Butterfly Tree

“The Pujo Edit” by Butterfly Tree is flamboyant and resonates with the essence of today's women who are in true sense, Dashabhuja. This year, their festive edit is a mixture of brightly-hued pieces and also subtle, elegant ones to suit the multifaceted role that each woman plays. All the pieces are handcrafted, containing a mix of contemporary and traditional designs. The pieces are hand painted on medium sized density fibre board inlaid in intricately designed brass.

Rs 699 onwards.