Here's where to head in north and Central Kolkata for Puja 

When in North Kolkata and beyond, here’s what you must check out

If you still haven’t made plans for Durga Puja, then here’s Indulge curating a list of must-visit pandals with unique traditions and themes this year. Start ticking them off your boxes.

Dakshindari Youths

Location: Dakhindari

Dakshindari Youths brings back the essence of yesteryear with its theme Japonkotha which highlights the memories of an era gone by at Dakhindari where the residents dwelled in the simplicity of life which is rapidly changing with the transformation of neighbourhoods. Dakshindari has been predominant in bringing themes with messages that resonate with the audience and this year is nothing short.

Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra

Location: Dum Dum

Upholding the theme of the unique relationship between man and nature, Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra in 2023, gives off a splendid message. While humans believe them to be the greatest through communication and powers of intellect, they even sometimes believe them to be ruling the world; however, the truth lies in the fact that humans are mere puppets in the hands of Nature.

Hatibagan Nabinpally

Location: Ganendra Mitra Lane

This year being the centenary of the comic Bengali poem Aabol Tabol and the death centenary of its creator Sukumar Ray, Hatibagan Nabinpally is all set to recreate the magical world from our childhood and gift it to be part of the childhood of future generations. Meet characters like Kumro Potash, Katth Buro, Gangaram, Ram Gorurer Chana, and more.

Newtown Sarbojonin

Location: Newtown

Newtown Sarbojonin gets its 2023 theme from the deep-rooted beliefs of the Puja. It is said that eight kinds of water including rain, dew, etc are offered to the Goddess which creates eight ragas. The pandal through its theme and artwork throws light on this and creates an enchanting world of Raag- Ragini for the festival days.

Kumartuli Park Sarbojonin Durgotsab Committee

Location: Kumartuli

Ushering in the 31st year of celebrations under the guidance of chairperson Shashi Panja, the Puja has curated ‘ambition’ as the theme under artist Tarun Ghosh. The journey of an individual’s ambition has been highlighted through elements like ladders and chairs, chess, books, and more. It’s a sheer representation of ambition and the means to achieve it.

College Square Sarbojonin Durgotshab Committee

Location: College Street

The famous College Square Pujo at College Street, North Calcutta adheres to the traditional rituals of the puja. This year as they usher in their 76th year of the Pujas, the grand Mysore Palace is what one would get to see being replicated in the form of the pandal with a traditional Durga idol placed inside.

Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samity

Location: Darjipara

As they celebrate their 86th year, the Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samity upholds a very valid theme – Chaina Hote Uma which reflects on women trafficking. It is indeed an irony while women are prayed to as Goddesses, they are also subjected to heinous crimes like human trafficking and several others associated with it. The entire pandal is being heralded under the guidance of artists Rintu Das and Amal Pal.

Hatibagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja

Location: Sri Aurobindo Sarani

The Hatibagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja is all set to mesmerize the attendees with its unique theme of Dosar meaning companion. In its 79th year, the pandal reflects on who is a companion and how the meaning of companionship transforms with the evolution of society. The Puja is heralded by artists Tapas Dutta and Krishanu Pal.

Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojonin Durgatshob Samity

Location: Sealdah

In its 88th year, Santosh Mitra Square is ready to make heads turn with its Ram Mandir theme. From a 40 ft Ramchandra to a 120 ft Hanuman along with projection mapping, all add to the sparkle of the Puja heralded by artists Mintu Pal and Ma Mangala Decorators.

Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha

Location: Dum Dum

The Puja in its 38th year has come up with the theme Somporko. Interestingly, the pandal also lives up to being eco-conscious as the pandal is made with sustainable materials which would be easy to dispose of after the Puja and would not harm the environment.

Tala Barowari

Location: Bonomali Chatterjee Street

Tala Barowari celebrates the 103rd Durga Puja this year with a cultural theme called Aban o Thakur. God exists among people on Earth as well. For instance, Sachin Tendulkar and Lionel Messi are considered Gods in their respective fields. Similarly, Abanindranath Tagore, however much underrated, is God in the Bengali art and culture scenario. Tala Barowari aims to use the UNESCO platform to portray indigenous culture and heritage to the world.

Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja

Location: Chittaranjan Avenue

In its 55th year, Mohammad Ali Park comes up with the Kedarnath Temple of Uttarakhand. One of the most renowned Pujas of Central and North Kolkata helmed by the Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park, brings the holy shrine to the people of the city. Shiva is Shakti, the theme will be reflected through the idol made by Kush Bera from Midnapore along with the lighting from Chandannagore.

Gopalpur Sarbojanin Durgotsab

Location: Rajarhat

One of the oldest Puja committees in this location, the Gopalpur Sarbojanin Durgotsab steps into its 125th year with the theme Ronger Haat Rajarhat. The Puja aims to highlight the cultural diversity and traditions inspired by Thailand.