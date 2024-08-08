Fashionable styles to gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan

If you are wondering what to gift your fashionista sister, here's a guide that you can check out. From ethnic wear to western wear, there's something in it for everybody.
An Anarkali is a reflection of simplicity and timelessness. This exquisite piece in soft pastel shade from Shobitam in a fit and flare silhouette would do wonders as a Raksha Bandhan gift, especially with the festive season knocking on the door.
From colourful cords to bright florals, prints and even AI-generated prints, going with the trend is what best works for the hour. Check out Yavi’s cool, casual and trendy collections which include a fusion of art and technology to create masterpieces which stand out like statement pieces in the crowd.
If you have a health-conscious sister, then STRCH’s latest drop the Women Powerflex Jumpsuit suits the occasion of Raksha Bandhan gifting. Made with nylon spandex, not only is the fabric smooth on the skin, it also allows the body to stretch desirably. The jumpsuit is available in black and navy blue colours and fits a range of sizes.
If your sibling like to dress simple and yet create an impact, then check out Taroob's innovative designs weaved by master craftsmen into their Kashmiri Shawls, Coord-sets and more. you might also want to check out their Rakhi gift Box drop which would enable you to be in sync with your sister.
For all the sari lovers, Frontier Raas’ Itr weaves heritage and culture into the fabrics. It celebrates India’s rich textile legacy and tells a story through every weave. Available in premium ranges like Kanjivarams, Banarasis, Patolas to Kalamkari, these Sari’s are a heirloom to posses.
Combining traditional charm and romantic allure is Fashor’s latest drop Desi Romance. These hand-painted floral outfits come in vibrant colours like yellow, blue and whites which offers an elegant look when paired with the right jewellery and make-up.
From elegant Kaftans to embroidered Kurta sets, Qbik’s Raksha Bandhan collection ‘Bright Young Things’ should not be missed. Crafted for the young fashionista the collection makes you ever ready whether it’s a family function or a cocktail party.
Sometimes, a simple accessory like a dupatta can change the whole look of the attire. Check out the premium Ruby red Silk Georgette Jangla Dupatta from Sanduk. Its luxurious fabric and vibrant colour with intricate detailing makes it a perfect gift.
Price on Request. Available online.
To make Raksha Bandha memorable, check out Asha Gautam’s curated festive collection with a touch of tradition and trends fused together in beautiful silhouettes. From the finest fabrics to the best hues inspired by the tropics, here’s your chance to gift your loved ones a designer piece to cherish.
